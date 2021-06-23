Top Research Reports for Facebook, NVIDIA & HSBC

According to Zacks, “Qualcomm is benefiting from robust demand for smartphones globally and its ability to increase the scale of non-handset revenues. With more than 700 5G designs, it is well positioned to gain from solid 5G traction with greater long-term visibility. The chip maker is focused on retaining its market leadership with innovative product launches. Recurring revenue stream owing to a global patent license agreement with Huawei is a tailwind. The $1.4 billion NUVIA buyout is likely to boost Qualcomm’s position in the global 5G chipset arena, thanks to the expertise of the former in high-performance processors. However, stiff competition from low-cost chip manufacturers is a concern. Its margins have declined due to high research and development expenses. Also, the company is prone to risks arising from weaker handset shipments, especially in China.”