Top Research Reports for Facebook, NVIDIA & HSBC

By Sheraz Mian
Zacks.com
 9 days ago

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Facebook (. ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today. You can see all of...

www.zacks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Cloud TV Market Outlook, Key Prospects, Future Growth, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The global cloud TV market size reached USD 2.03 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing demand for video on demand with high quality user experience is expected to drive global cloud TV market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, growing demand for cloud streaming services is expected to propel global cloud TV market growth in the near future. Furthermore, increasing adoption of 5G technology is further expected to augment revenue growth of the global cloud TV market during the forecast period. Several telecom providers are capitalizing on the progress of 5G technology to reinforce the cloud TV experience, which is expected to continue to boost market growth going ahead.
StocksZacks.com

Bear of the Day: Bloom Energy (BE)

BE - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) that generates and distributes renewable energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. After earnings took the stock almost 50%...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

FactSet's (FDS) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Decline Y/Y

FDS - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimates and revenues beating the same. There has been no impact of the disappointing earnings performance on the stock so far. Adjusted earnings (excluding 10 cents from non-recurring items) per share of $2.72 missed...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Facebook And Nvidia Lead The QQQ Thursday

U.S. indices are trading higher following better-than-expected jobless claims, which lifted recovery sentiment to start off July. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.04% to $354.57. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.41% to $346.36. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY)...
StocksZacks.com

3 Stocks To Buy In Spaces Where Demand Outpaces Supply

It's time to rebalance your portfolio for the economic shift in demand towards the proclivities of the new normal. Society digitalized 10 years in just 10 months amid the pandemic, fueling a new vein of demand powering the next generation of equities. The balance between supply and demand drives pricing...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Qualcomm is benefiting from robust demand for smartphones globally and its ability to increase the scale of non-handset revenues. With more than 700 5G designs, it is well positioned to gain from solid 5G traction with greater long-term visibility. The chip maker is focused on retaining its market leadership with innovative product launches. Recurring revenue stream owing to a global patent license agreement with Huawei is a tailwind. The $1.4 billion NUVIA buyout is likely to boost Qualcomm’s position in the global 5G chipset arena, thanks to the expertise of the former in high-performance processors. However, stiff competition from low-cost chip manufacturers is a concern. Its margins have declined due to high research and development expenses. Also, the company is prone to risks arising from weaker handset shipments, especially in China.”
StocksZacks.com

Try These ETF Strategies to Play the Market Optimism for 2H21

The first half of 2021 has been impressive for investors. Wall Street witnessed strength in all three major indexes. In fact, the S&P 500 has registered its best first half since 2019. Going on, the broad index has also witnessed its fifth straight positive month in June and gained more than 2% in the month.
StocksZacks.com

5 ETFs That Make Attractive Bets for Q3

Investors have remained optimistic about the U.S. economic recovery so far this year. Certain factors like the Fed’s continuous support, introduction of strong fiscal stimulus, accelerated coronavirus vaccine distribution and gradual reopening of non-essential businesses are keeping investors upbeat. Moreover, a strong first half has made investors optimistic about the...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

General Mills' (GIS) Q4 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, Drop Y/Y

GIS - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both top and bottom lines declined year over year but surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were affected by tough comparisons with the year-ago period’s initial pandemic-led demand surge and an additional week of results. However, recovery in away-from-home food demand remains an upside.
StocksZacks.com

Top Stock Reports for Pfizer, Qualcomm & Philip Morris

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Pfizer (. ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today. You can see all of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) to Sell

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “. A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SCRYY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Q2 Earnings Growth Reflects More Than Easy Comps

Note: The following is an excerpt from this week’s Earnings Trends report. You can access the full report that contains detailed historical actual and estimates for the current and following periods, please click here>>>. Here are the key points:. Total Q2 earnings for the S&P 500 index are expected to...
TechnologyZacks.com

NVIDIA and AMD: Digital Flywheels of Super-Exponential Innovation

AMD - Free Report) as it snuck above its 200-day moving average at $84. That was after the huge volume surge off of $80 on the Google Cloud news I talked about here... AI Dreams and Reality: Investing in Advanced Technology Artificial intelligence will create $50 trillion in economic value this decade as it transforms the world.
StocksZacks.com

What Makes Cabot (CBT) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now

CBT - Free Report) stock looks promising at the moment. The company’s shares have popped around 26% over the past six months. We are positive on the company’s prospects and believe that the time is right for you to add the stock to portfolio as it looks promising and is poised to carry the momentum ahead.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives $52.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.05.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Data Center IT Equipment Market Research Study 2021 Key Players Cisco Systems, Emerson Network, IBM, Hewlett Packard, NEC Corporation

Global Coronavirus pandemic has impacted all industries across the globe, Data Center IT Equipment market being no exception. As Global economy heads towards major recession post 2009 crisis, Cognitive Market Research has published a recent study which meticulously studies impact of this crisis on Global Data Center IT Equipment market and suggests possible measures to curtail them. This press release is a snapshot of research study and further information can be gathered by accessing complete report.
MarketsZacks.com

3 Equity REIT Stocks Poised to Stay Afloat Despite Industry Hiccups

Although there has been improvement in the fundamentals of the real estate market compared to the onset of the pandemic, the crisis-induced demand patterns are prevalent and hurting the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry’s overall prospects. Also, the recovery of different asset categories is likely to be uneven. Moreover, investors’ sector rotation sentiments post-vaccine are creating hiccups. However, with the industry offering the real estate structure for several economic activities, be it real or virtual, there are pockets of strength even amid the pandemic-triggered industry weakness. Particularly, with the healthy fundamentals of the digital economy, migration trends, easing of restrictions and prospects for economic growth, National Storage Affiliates Trust (
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Facebook, Merck, Nvidia

There's a lot more to investing than just owning index funds, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. Anyone who tells you picking individual stocks is a fool's game is just plain wrong, Cramer said. It's a lot easier to find winning investments than you think. There is certainly...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

NVIDIA (NVDA) Tops Q1 EPS by 38c, Offers Outlook

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported Q1 EPS of $3.66, $0.38 better than the analyst estimate of $3.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.66 billion versus the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. NVIDIA's outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 is as follows:. Revenue is expected to be $6.30...
StocksZacks.com

Top Research Reports for Microsoft, Nike & BlackRock

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft (. ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today. You can see all of...