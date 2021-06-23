Get creative with 5 makerspaces in Birmingham

“Convergence,” pictured, and other works by artist Emily Reinhart are on display through Saturday at the Morris Graves Museum of Art, 636 F St., Eureka. An Arts Alive! reception is set for Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. “Through the blend of the daily grind and habit of coffee, my love and I found each other in a world where our concentric social circles would never converge,” Reinhart said. Also on display are “E-Motion,” stabiles and mobiles by Julie Frith and paintings by Kathryn Stotler; weavings by Victor Jacoby; and artwork by Kerry Rowland-Avrech. The Morris Graves Museum of Art is open noon to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults; $2 for seniors 65 and over, military veterans and students with ID; and free for children 17 and under, families with an EBT card and valid ID and museum members. Admission is free for everyone on the first Saturday of each month. To ensure the safety of museum staff, volunteers and visitors, guests are asked to wear masks inside the museum.