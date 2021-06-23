What climate tech startups should know to scale their businesses

Head of Business Analytics & Sales Insights at London Stock Exchanges Group (LSEG). When delivering a solution within an organization, it is critical to focus on value add. As new technologies are rolled out, it is instinctual to want to modernize the existing stack. However, there are some key concepts that need to be examined first in-house before deciding to go out into the marketplace for new software. The current state of affairs for the company’s people, process and technology to solve for its needs are critical to formulating the next action.