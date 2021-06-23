Cancel
Blackfoot, ID

EISF announces entertainment

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YKz5k_0ad9v71P00

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Eastern Idaho State Fair announced this year's entertainment Wednesday. You can watch the announcement below.

The EISF says this year's fair is going to be bigger and better than ever.

In addition to exciting daytime events, including the Pari-Mutuel & Indian Relay Races, barrel racing and horse pulling, the 2021 Grandstand Night Show lineup take place over nine days.

Kicking things off on Friday, Sept. 3, is nine-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter Sheryl Crow. Tickets start at $49 per person.

On Saturday, Sept. 4, is the Bull Riding Championship. Ticket prices start at $17 per adult and $10 per child.

The Western Truck and Tractor Pulls will be Sunday, Sept. 5. Tickets start at $20 per adult and $10 per child.

Then the PRCA sanctioned Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo returns to the EISF for its tenth year on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7 Ticket prices start at $17 per adult and $10 per child.

Motor Madness is set for Wednesday, Sept. 8 with motorsports variety show featuring 1) Monster Trucks competing in certified racing and freestyle shootout, 2) Mini Monster Truck freestyle, 3) Pro Motocross Freestyle doing aerial backflips, and 4) ATV Quad Wars. Tickets start at $17 per adult and $10 per child.

Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will light up the main stage on Thursday, Sept. 9. Tickets start at $49 per person.

Third Eye Blind will perform on the Bank of Commerce Grandstands on Friday, Sept. 10. Tickets start at $39.

The September Slam Demolition Derby is coming to the Grandstand on Saturday, Sept. 11. Tickets start at $25 per person. Demolition Derby Pit Passes will be available online or through the EISF ticket office in Blackfoot for $30, beginning on August 2, 2021.

EISF VIP Members may purchase tickets before the general public on Wednesday, June 23 - Thursday, June 24. Becoming an EISF VIP is FREE and includes a lot of great perks.

To become a VIP, you can:
• Text ‘VIPTIX’ to 22828
• Sign up at www.funatthefair.com

All Grandstand tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, June 25. Avoid the lines by purchasing tickets online at www.funatthefair.com where you can have your tickets delivered straight to your phone or door. To purchase your tickets in person, you can always call or visit the EISF Ticket Office in Blackfoot at (208) 785-2480, ext. 7.

The post EISF announces entertainment appeared first on Local News 8 .

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
