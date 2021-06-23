What is AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution? AMD FSR explained
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution could be its answer to Nvidia's DLSS, but can it compete? We break down how FSR works. AMD has been hard at work for the past few years, and it has done a stellar job of catching up with its competition. While it has Intel beat for now in the CPU space, it still has some distance to go before it can bounce back to match Nvidia in the graphics department. It certainly is making progress there though, and the latest milestone in that direction is AMD AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR).www.androidauthority.com