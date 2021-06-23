Cancel
What is AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution? AMD FSR explained

By Palash Volvoikar
Android Authority
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMD FidelityFX Super Resolution could be its answer to Nvidia's DLSS, but can it compete? We break down how FSR works. AMD has been hard at work for the past few years, and it has done a stellar job of catching up with its competition. While it has Intel beat for now in the CPU space, it still has some distance to go before it can bounce back to match Nvidia in the graphics department. It certainly is making progress there though, and the latest milestone in that direction is AMD AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR).

www.androidauthority.com
BusinessFudzilla

Google moves to AMD on cloud

Google will offer cloud computing services based on AMD's newest data centre chip, Milan in a move likely to intensify AMD's push to grab market share from rival Intel. Cloud computing providers such as Google, Amazon and Microsoft are some of the biggest buyers of data centre chips. Google said...
Video GamesHEXUS.net

Leak points to seven AMD FSR-enabled ready for launch

AMD has previously said that it will provide a fuller unveiling of its FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology at a special event on Tuesday, 22nd June. This new "state-of-the-art spatial upscaling algorithm," from AMD has a number of attractions to gamers, not just AMD GPU users, as it is being made open-platform, has already been given the nod for Microsoft Xbox Series X/S support, and even works on older pre-DLSS Nvidia hardware. However, we must temper our anticipation with how good the quality is when playing games which have had their performance boosted by this tech – the Godfall demo at 4K with raytracing frame rates were greatly improved, but it was hard to determine the quality impacts from the YouTube videos.
ComputersAndroid Authority

AMD CPU guide: All AMD processors explained, and the best AMD CPU for you

A detailed explainer of AMD processors, this AMD CPU guide is made to help you decide the best processor for your needs. AMD has been the underdog in the semiconductor industry for years. Starting as a licensed chip manufacturer for giants like Intel, it wasn’t a big name in the Silicon space for a while. It started making its own chips a while after, but its first big break was when it introduced the first x86_64 chip in 2003, beating Intel to market. It has made some strides since then and started offering some competitive AMD processor options for buyers.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

It’s Taking Developers Just a Few Days to Add AMD’s FSR to Their Games

AMD has launched its supersampling tech, FidelityFX Super Resolution, with seven games supporting it at launch, and a whole slate of games confirmed to be adding support for it down the line. We’ve heard from developers in the past about the potential of FSR, but what are the devs who’ve already worked with the tech saying about it?
Video Gamesnotebookcheck.net

NVIDIA emphasizes on DLSS support in current and upcoming games just ahead of AMD's FSR deep dive

NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) has proven to be quite a useful technique to get playable frame rates at high resolutions by using an AI-based super-sampling technique. DLSS has received quite a few updates ever since it was first introduced with the Turing family of GPUs in 2018. Today, NVIDIA has some key announcements to make with regards to DLSS support in current and upcoming games.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

IT enterprise and AMD's long-term commitment

Now AMD has proven itself to enterprise IT decision makers, what is in store for their long-term commitment and roadmap execution?. The priority is working with our partners to meet rising demand, driven by the dramatic increase in IT usage in the enterprise and public sectors. Now AMD has proven itself to enterprise IT decision makers, we will demonstrate our long-term commitment and roadmap execution. We are delivering this in 2021 through our “Zen 3” architecture, which has fed into our AMD EPYCTM server, and RyzenTM mobile and desktop product lines. Enterprise IT growth will continue to accelerate over the next 12 months, and we are working towards meeting that demand with our Ryzen and EPYC products. We are also working with our OEM and cloud partners to give them the products and technology they need to capitalize on the continued surge in demand.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

3D and video: This is what the integrated GPUs from AMD Ryzen and Intel Core-i do

3D and video: This is what the integrated GPUs from AMD Ryzen and Intel Core-i do. For professional users and PC gamers there is no getting around graphics cards, especially when the highest computing power is required for complex CAD models, scientific calculations or the latest 3D shooter. For most other applications, however, a separate graphics card or an additional graphics chip in the notebook is superfluous because the graphics integrated in the processor are sufficient. It controls several monitors, relieves the CPU cores during video playback and is suitable for many casual games.
Video Gamestechgig.com

AMD offering high-resolution experiences to gamers worldwide

AMD today announced the availability of its cutting-edge spatial upscaling solution,. is an open-source, cross-platform technology designed to boost framerates and deliver high-quality, high-resolution gaming experiences. More than 40 game developers announced support for FSR in their games and/or game engines, and today seven games are adding support for FSR – 22 Racing Series, Anno 1800, Evil Genius 2, Godfall, Kingshunt, Terminator: Resistance and The Riftbreaker – with more expected by the end of this year, including DOTA 2, Far Cry 6 and Resident Evil Village.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

AMD’s FSR Has Been Added to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One Dev Kits

AMD’s supersampling tech FidelityFX Super Resolution is out for developers to implement in their PC games now, and many have started adding support already. Not too long ago, Microsoft stated that they’d be sharing details regarding FSR implementation on Xbox soon as well, and as promised, they’ve provided those new details.
Video GamesPCGamesN

AMD’s answer to Nvidia DLSS is here, with FSR boosting frame rates by up to 181%

AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution is finally here to help you boost fps on its Radeon GPUs ranging back to the RX 400 series and on Nvidia’s GTX and RTX graphics cards. As expected, AMD’s focusing on a small pool of games like Godfall and The Riftbreaker to debut its upscaling feature, but it already seems like a better first attempt than Nvidia’s first-generation of DLSS – it wasn’t always the powerhouse it is today, launching with one game and poor quality.
ComputersPosted by
TechSpot

Micro Center apologizes for insulting AMD graphics cards

WTF?! In a post explaining how to pick a graphics card, Micro Center said that AMD's products needed "modification or regular maintenance to keep working as intended," while Nvidia’s were "plug and play." Micro Center’s CEO has since apologized. It’s reasonable to root for one team over another, but Micro...
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

Exynos 2200 With AMD GPU May Not Be Exclusive To Samsung

Samsung may not be the only company that will use the Exynos 2200 SoC with AMD GPU. As most of you know, Samsung’s Exynos SoC with AMD GPU is on the way. The two companies have confirmed as much. That being said, it is expected to get announced by the...
Stockspulse2.com

AMD Stock Price Increased 5.55%: Why It Happened

The stock price of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMD) increased by 5.55% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMD) increased by 5.55% yesterday, going from a previous close of $80.11 to $84.56. Investors responded positively to AMD and Google Cloud announcing T2D, the first instance in the new family of Tau Virtual Machines (VMs) powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors. According to Google Cloud, the T2D instance has 56% higher absolute performance and more than 40% higher price performance for scale-out workloads.
ComputersHot Hardware

AMD Radeon RX 6700M Mobile Makes Strong Performance Showing In Early Benchmarks

AMD recently expanded its second generation Radeon DNA (RDNA 2) lineup to include the Radeon 6000M series for laptops. There are three main SKUs at present, including the Radeon RX 6800M, Radeon RX 6700M, and Radeon RX 6600M. Actual laptops featuring these GPUs are right around the bend (some are actually shipping already), and as we wait, some leaked benchmarks give us an idea of the performance that the middle SKU will deliver.
Computerswccftech.com

EVGA Bombshell: Motherboards For AMD Ryzen CPUs Are On Their Way

This morning, @TEAMEVGA on Twitter posted a YouTube trailer with the caption, "A New Darkness is coming...". The teaser feature the familiar DARK branding with an even familiar orange circle of the AMD Ryzen branding. EVGA is known PC gaming accessories, as well as their gaming motherboards, including their "DARK" line, which sports a primarily black tone to the motherboards.
Softwarehealthcareittoday.com

Windows 11 and Security – Why 8th Generation Core Processors and AMD Zen 2 Processors are Required, and What CIOs Can Do to Mitigate the Issue

Since Microsoft has announced the new version of Windows, Windows 11, which has more onerous CPU requirements than its predecessors, there has been significant outcry. These changes shut out a significant number of machines already in use from receiving this update. There has been outcry over the requirements, mainly focusing on Trusted Platform Management. Microsoft has not been very clear either. The baseline CPU support for Windows 11 is an 8th generation Intel Core or AMD Zen 2 processor. These are machines that were released in late 2018 (Intel) and mid-2019 (AMD).