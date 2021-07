After passing through the Texas House and Senate, House Bill (HB) 1927 was signed into law by Gov. Abbott on Thursday, June 17. During a ceremonial signing held in San Antonio, Abbott signed seven bills related to second amendment rights into law, including HB 1927, which originated in the Texas House, and then traveled through the Texas Senate before being passed in May. HB 1927, otherwise known as “constitutional carry,” allows Texas citizens 21 years or older to carry a firearm without a license to carry.