'Black Panther' star Michael B Jordan responds to accusations of cultural appropriation

The Hill
 9 days ago
  • Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan has apologized after his line of rums brought on accusations of cultural appropriation.
  • Jordan branded his line with the label J’Ouvert, French for daybreak, and a term used to describe the start of an annual festival in Trinidad and Tobago.
  • The 34-year-old actor addressed the criticism in an Instagram story on Tuesday, saying the situation has spurred “a lot of learning and engaging in countless community conversations.”

Rapper Nicki Minaj, who was born in Trinidad, called for Jordan to acknowledge the offense and rebrand.

"I’m sure MBJ didn’t intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean ppl would find offensive— but now that you are aware, change the name & continue to flourish & prosper," Minaj posted on Instagram.

The 34-year-old actor addressed the criticism in an Instagram story on Tuesday, saying the situation has spurred "a lot of learning and engaging in countless community conversations."

"I just wanna say on behalf of myself & my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture (we love & respect) & hoped to celebrate & shine a positive light on," Jordan wrote. "Last few days has been a lot of listening."

"We hear you. I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming," Jordan continued. "We sincerely apologize & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of."

Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon told Trinidad and Tobago Newsday the intellectual property issue was "of extreme concern."

"This is of keen interest, not only to the Ministry of Trade and Industry but also to the intellectual property office of the Ministry of the Attorney General, and the Ministry of Tourism and Culture. We all have an interest," she said. "Trinidad and Tobago is our interest."

