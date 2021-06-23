Cancel
Astronomy

Can ET see us? Study finds many stars with prime Earth view

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 9 days ago
(AP)-A new study says there are lots of stars and planets in our galactic neighborhood that can get a good glimpse of Earth and its civilization. Wednesday's study flips the technique used to search for extraterrestrial life on its head. Instead of astronomers looking to see what's out there, this study looks from other star systems' points of view to see what places could see us.

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

Knowridge Science Report

Many Milky Way stars could host planets like Earth, shows study

Researchers have developed a new method for better understanding the relationship between a star’s chemical composition and planet formation. The researchers found that the majority of stars in their dataset are similar in composition to the sun, somewhat at odds with earlier work and implying that many stars in the Milky Way could host their own Earth-like planets.
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Study Finds Over 1,700 Star Systems From Which ETs Could Have Seen Earth

Reversing the concept of searching space for intelligent life, a new study has determined that there are over 1,700 star systems wherein extraterrestrials, should they exist there and were looking, would have been able to spot Earth. The intriguing research is reportedly a continuation of a similar project from last autumn which found there are 1,004 star systems presently in a position to observe our planet cross in front of the sun, which is how astronomers currently identify exoplanets from our vantage point here on Earth. Taking the scientific inquiry even further, astrophysicist Lisa Kaltenegger pondered how the constantly changing position of stars in space might impact that number.
SlashGear

NASA and NOAA study finds Earth’s energy imbalance has doubled since 2005

Scientists at NASA and NOAA have published a new study that found the energy imbalance of the Earth has almost doubled during a 14-year period between 2005 and 2019. NASA says that our planet’s climate is a balance between how much energy from the sun is absorbed in the atmosphere and at the surface, along with how much thermal infrared radiation the planet emits into space. A positive energy imbalance means the Earth is gaining energy resulting in increasing temperatures around the planet.
Salon

The "pulse" of the Earth: Disastrous geologic events happen every 27 million years, study finds

Are catastrophic geological events, like massive volcanic eruptions, random— or do they follow a specific cycle?. It's a question geologists have long asked, but one that's been difficult to answer because scientists often don't know precisely when specific geologic events happened in the past. Thanks to improvements in radio-isotopic dating techniques, which are used to date rocks and carbon, the barriers to age-dating geologic events are becoming less of an obstacle. Now, according to a new study published in Geoscience Frontiers, evidence suggests that events like volcanoes, plate reorganizations, sea levels rising — in other words, the geological events known to cause mass extinctions — follow a 27.5 million year cycle.
“It’s Just Not Possible” –Cassini Mission Discovered Something Astonishing on Saturn (Weekend Feature)

How does an entire planet change the speed of its rotation in 20 years? That’s the sort of change that takes hundreds of millions of years. Even more mysterious was the Cassini Mission’s detection of electromagnetic patterns that suggested that Saturn’s rotation is different in the northern and southern hemispheres. “For a long time, I assumed there was something wrong with the data interpretation,” said astrophysicist Duane Pontius. “It’s just not possible.”
Past, present and future stars that can see Earth as a transiting exoplanet

In the search for life in the cosmos, transiting exoplanets are currently our best targets. With thousands already detected, our search is entering a new era of discovery with upcoming large telescopes that will look for signs of ‘life’ in the atmospheres of transiting worlds. Previous work has explored the zone from which Earth would be visible while transiting the Sun1,2,3,4. However, these studies considered only the current position of stars, and did not include their changing vantage point over time. Here we report that 1,715 stars within 100 parsecs from the Sun are in the right position to have spotted life on a transiting Earth since early human civilization (about 5,000 years ago), with an additional 319 stars entering this special vantage point in the next 5,000 years. Among these stars are seven known exoplanet hosts, including Ross-128, which saw Earth transit the Sun in the past, and Teegarden’s Star and Trappist-1, which will start to see it in 29 and 1,642 years, respectively. We found that human-made radio waves have already swept over 75 of the closest stars on our list.
Earth has been trapping heat at an alarming new rate, study finds

The amount of heat trapped by Earth’s land, ocean, and atmosphere doubled over the course of just 14 years, a new study shows. To figure out how much heat the earth was trapping, researchers looked at NASA satellite measurements that tracked how much of the Sun’s energy was entering Earth’s atmosphere and how much was being bounced back into space. They compared this with data from NOAA buoys that tracked ocean temperatures — which gives them an idea of how much heat is getting absorbed into the ocean.
Astronomers Discover Record-Breaking Star As Small As The Moon But With More Mass Than The Sun

Astronomers have discovered the smallest yet most massive white dwarf star ever seen. According to a new study published Thursday in the journal Nature, the "very special" star has a mass greater than that of our sun, all packed into a relatively small body, similar in size to our moon. It formed when two less massive white dwarf stars, which spent their lives as a pair orbiting around each other, collided and merged together.
BGR.com

Something mysterious is blinking near the center of our galaxy

When astronomers peer into the depths of the Milky Way galaxy, which is our home, they can see a lot of stuff going on. There are endless stars swirling masses of gas and other features, but one light source, in particular, has caught the attention of researchers that are trying to understand exactly what it is. It’s a star… but it’s “blinking.” The object is called VVV-WIT-08, and it might belong to an entirely new class of giant stars called a “blinking giant.” That is if scientists can figure out what is making it appear to blink. Observing the star isn’t...
Astronomers see 2,034 stars in Earth Transit Zone

Scientists said on June 23, 2021, that they’ve identified 2,034 star systems within 326 light-years whose astronomers, if there are any, could find Earth much as we’ve found most known exoplanets. That’s by seeing a transit of our pale blue dot across the face of our sun. At such times, Earth would be backlit by our sun. But Earth’s atmosphere would be visible and would contain clues Earth is inhabited. Co-author of the study Lisa Kaltenegger at Cornell University commented in a statement:
Astronomers Discovered A Moon-Sized Ultra-Dense White Star

A newly found dying star known as ZTF J190132.9+145808.7 became very popular lately. It was recently discovered, and though it is extremely massive, it is only a bit larger than our Moon. The star was discovered by the Zwicky Transient Facility, which runs out of California and Hawaii. According to...
Giant comet heading toward the sun, scientists say not to worry

A giant comet, likely the largest comet discovered in modern times, is on its way toward the sun. Scientists caught sight of the comet early, giving researchers years to watch it evolve and streak through the Solar System. It is not expected to pass by Earth until 2031. However, even at its closest pass by, scientists believe a large telescope will be needed to see it.
SlashGear

Scientists discover a third transiting exoplanet orbiting a distant star

The ESA has an exoplanet-hunting satellite in orbit called CHaracterising ExOPlanet Satellite or CHEOPS. Scientists were investigating a pair of previously known planets orbiting around a distant star when they unexpectedly saw a third exoplanet transit the star. The transit observed will reveal details about the strange planet researchers on the project described as being “without a known equivalent.”
The amazing Hubble Telescope has suddenly stopped working

On April 24, 1990, the Space Shuttle Discovery was launched. Discovery’s engines and boosters thundered away as the spacecraft was pushed upward with over a million pounds of thrust. It achieved orbit in a mere eight and a half minutes. While the launch of any space-going vehicle is a glorious...