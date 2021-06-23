Police: Kentucky man charged in death of 7-week-old daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky father has been charged with murder in the death of his 7-week-old daughter, police said.

Del’Shawn Banks, 23, was arrested Monday, news outlets reported. His bond was set at $250,000, and he will be placed on home incarceration if he posts it.

The Louisville man is expected back in court June 30. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Court documents say Del’Luna Banks was unresponsive and had severe head injuries, including a fractured skull, when she was taken to a pediatric center June 17. Medical staff tried to perform lifesaving measures before the infant was rushed to a hospital, where she died.

The father admitted to shaking his 7-week-old daughter and throwing her on the ground, according to court documents. An autopsy conducted Monday found that the child’s injuries were related to the actions Banks described, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said.

Cortney Jones, the infant’s mother, told WLKY-TV she was still dealing with complications from the delivery and was in the hospital at the time.

“I’m sitting in the wheelchair waiting to get rolled back to the room and I get the call my baby wasn’t breathing and he’s crying — the dad’s crying,” Jones said.

The 23-year-old said Banks had hurt their child before, according to WDRB-TV. They were in a relationship for a year-and-a-half but are no longer in communication.

“It hurts so much, because she was my rainbow baby,” Jones told the station. “You’re expecting to live a long life with your child, to make memories, and I only have two months’ worth of memories. That’s just not enough.”