Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OK

Drake Bell pleads guilty to felony endangerment charge

By MARK GILLISPIE
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VsKbI_0ad9uM4Q00

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Drake Bell, the former star of the popular Nickelodeon show “Drake & Josh,” pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges relating to a girl who met him online and attended one of his concerts in Cleveland in 2017, when she was 15.

Jared “Drake” Bell, 34, of West Hollywood, California, pleaded guilty via Zoom to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Sentencing is scheduled for July 12 in Cleveland.

Defense attorney Ian Friedman said Wednesday that he could not comment on the case but said it will be revealed at sentencing “why Mr. Bell chose to enter today's plea.”

Bell had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this month. Tyler Sinclair, a spokesperson for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, said at the time that the girl contacted Toronto police in October 2018. Toronto authorities then contacted Cleveland police, prompting an investigation.

The attempted endangering children charge relates to the concert, Sinclair said, where Bell “violated his duty of care” and created a risk of harm to the victim. Sinclair didn’t elaborate further.

Bell and the girl had “developed a relationship” online several years prior to the concert, Sinclair said. The disseminating harmful material charge concerns Bell having sent the girl “inappropriate social media messages,” Sinclair said.

The sentencing range is probation to two years in prison. The girl, who is now an adult, will be allowed to give a victim impact statement at the sentencing.

Sinclair declined to comment about the case Wednesday.

Bell, also a singer, began acting as a child, but was catapulted to stardom as a teen with Nickelodeon’s “The Amanda Show” and later “Drake & Josh,” which debuted on the channel in January 2004. The final episode aired in September 2007. Bell and co-star Josh Peck also starred in two “Drake & Josh” movies.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Bell's “Drake & Josh” co-star is Josh Peck, not Josh Beck.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
34K+
Followers
57K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OK
State
California State
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake Bell
Person
Josh Peck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drake Josh#Cleveland Police#Endangerment#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Nickelodeon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Drake Bell's ex-girlfriend breaks silence on his arrest after accusing him of abuse in 2020

Drake Bell’s ex-girlfriend spoke out after the actor and musician was arrested and charged with crimes against children. Bell, 34, was arrested in Cleveland and has been charged with attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, online records viewed by Fox News confirm. His ex, Melissa Lingafelt, previously accused the actor of physical and verbal abuse as well as having a preference for underage girls in 2020.
Nashville, TNPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ex-officer pleads guilty to manslaughter; family blasts deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — The mother of a Black man fatally shot by a white former Nashville officer sobbed, screamed and knocked over a courtroom lectern Friday as she begged a judge not to accept a plea deal she says was struck in secret without her knowledge, a chaotic scene that briefly delayed the hearing before the judge accepted the agreement.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox News

Chicago girl, 14, chased by gang members, shot in head

A 14-year-old Chicago girl was asked what gang she belonged to before three gunmen chased her Wednesday night and shot in the head. The girl was walking her dog around 6 p.m., on her way home from a store with her boyfriend when she was confronted by the trio in Chicago's Southside.
Florida Statehotnewhiphop.com

Pooh Shiesty's Instagram Used As Evidence In Florida Shooting Case: Report

2021 was supposed to be the year when 1017 reclaimed their place in trap music. With Gucci Mane's relaunch of the label, the latest line-up of artists was well on their way to carving out their space in the current landscape of trap music. Pooh Shiesty was leading the charge as "Back In Blood" remains in constant rotation but unfortunately, his legal matters have put a hold on his budding career.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Rapper SAINt JHN in Altercation with Lil Uzi Vert, Who Allegedly Flashed Gun

Rapper SAINt JHN was allegedly confronted Friday by Lil Uzi Vert … and all hell broke loose when Vert allegedly flashed his gun. Eyewitnesses tell TMZ … SAINt JHN was at Dialogue Cafe in West Hollywood at high noon when Lil Uzi Vert jumped out of a Cadillac Escalade and confronted JHN. We’re told they got into a physical altercation.
CelebritiesVulture

Firm Acting As Britney Spears’s Co-Conservator Asks to Resign ‘Immediately’

The walls around Britney Spears’s conservatorship appear to be crumbling by the minute. First her father Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery, currently sole conservator over the singer’s person, blamed each other for failures in the conservatorship after Britney’s explosive June 23 testimony to the court. And now Bessemer Trust, the private wealth-management company appointed to co-manage the singer’s assets along with her father, has asked the court to “immediately” allow it drop out of Britney’s conservatorship case.
CelebritiesMetalSucks

Yet Another Ex-Girlfriend Sues Marilyn Manson

Ashley Morgan Smithline has become the fourth woman to file a lawsuit against Marilyn Manson, “claiming sexual assault, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, human trafficking, and unlawful imprisonment, among other allegations,” Rolling Stone reports. Smithline, a 36-year-old model and actress, first leveled accusations against Manson (né Brian Warner)...