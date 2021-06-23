Cancel
The Hollywood Reporter Critics Pick the Best Films of 2021 (So Far)

By Jon Frosch, Sheri Linden, David Rooney, Deborah Young, Leslie Felperin, Jourdain Searles
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Theo Anthony’s brilliant doc confronts the permeating presence in our lives of automated surveillance, zeroing in on a focus group wearing hard-to-believe tracking devices; a leading U.S. body camera manufacturer; a classroom where Baltimore police are trained to use those cameras; and a company that specializes in aerial surveillance. The result is chilling. — SHERI LINDEN.

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

