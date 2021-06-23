Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Goalkeeper at European Championships accidentally scores a goal against himself

By Pete Grathoff twitter email phone
Kansas City Star
 9 days ago

Martin Dúbravka may have secured a spot in soccer history. Unfortunately, he did so by scoring a stunningly bad (but funny) own goal Wednesday in Slovakia’s game against Spain at the 2020 European championships. It happened in the first half after Spain’s Pablo Sarabia unleashed a blistering shot that hit...

www.kansascity.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kasey Keller
Person
Pablo Sarabia
Person
Martin Dúbravka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer History#Espn Fc#Slovakia#European Championships#Espn#Espnfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Sports
Related
SB Nation

WATCH: Chelsea’s Kai Havertz scores Germany’s third goal against Portugal

After being involved in the two own goals that gave Germany the lead in their Euros match against Portugal today, Havertz scores one of his own! A low cross from the left flank by Robin Gosens makes it past a sea of players in red and green and ends at the feet of Havertz, who has to just keep it simple and push the ball past Rui Patrício to score his first ever Euros goal.
New Castle News

The Latest: Portugal scores 2 own-goals against Germany

——— Portugal has become the first team to score two own-goals in one game at the European Championship. Defenders Rúben Dias and Raphaël Guerreiro both put the ball in their own net to give Germany a 2-1 halftime lead in their Euro 2020 match in Munich. Cristiano Ronaldo had give...
90min.com

Mikkel Damsgaard announces himself on the European stage

A general method of measuring how good a footballer is to people who aren't big fans of the sport is a simple eye test. Do they look like they're talented?. It's sometimes been rebranded and rehashed as 'the alien test' - would x player impress an other worldly being? Would they fear them if they had to face them in a Space Jam-like standoff?
90min.com

The most iconic fits in European Championship history

If you're into your fashion, there is nothing quite like getting a fit off. Stepping out in a pair of box-fresh trainers, dusting off a forgotten jacket purchased in lockdown and basking in your mates' compliments at the pub, clocking a fellow hard garm™ enthusiast eyeing up your outfit before giving you a knowing - if fleeting - glance as you pass each other in the street. They all hit differently, as they say.
Tribal Football

​UEFA scrap away goals rule for European competitions

UEFA has eliminated the away goals rule in European competitions from the beginning of next season. The sport's governing body in Europe confirmed the move that has long been rumoured. Away goals have been part of the European Cup and its sister competitions since 1965. The rule decides games that...
International Business Times

Ronaldo Equals World Record: Which Country Has He Scored Most Goals Against?

Portugal have qualified for the last-16 in the Euros 2020. With 5 goals, Ronaldo is the leading goal scorer in the underway tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo, who equaled the world record of most international goals Wednesday, has scored the most goals against Lithuania and Sweden. Ronaldo netted a brace to help...
kslsports.com

Real Salt Lake’s Damir Kreilach Scores Opening Goal Against Vancouver

SANDY, Utah – Real Salt Lake took a first-half lead against Vancouver Whitecaps thanks to the wonderful precision of midfielder Damir Kreilach who slotted home the goal from just outside the area. Fortunately, Albert Rusnak received the assist after he calmly played Kreilach into space with a beautiful flick. It...
SB Nation

Even César Azpilicueta scores as Spain advance in EIGHT-goal extra time thriller against Croatia

Ever since the advent of “tiki-taka”, Spain’s matches more often than not have devolved into pass-happy, boring, low-scoring affairs. And their first two games at these Euros, a 0-0 draw against Poland and a 1-1 draw against Sweden, certainly followed that pattern. But they hit Slovakia for five in the third game, and now they have repeated that trick against Croatia as well, though having to do so in extra time after allowing two goals in the last five minutes of regulation, including the equalizer from former Chelsea prospect Mario Pasalic.
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Tottenham manager search: Nuno Espirito Santo, former Wolves boss, becomes Spurs coach

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Nuno Espirito Santo as manager, the club announced Wednesday. The 47-year-old Portuguese coach departed Wolverhampton at the end of last season after an impressive run with the club, leading them to Premier League promotion via winning the Championship, two seventh-place finishes in the top flight, Europa League participation and a 13th-place finish in the league last season.
LSUSports.net

Garcia Shines at Junior European Diving Championship

BATON ROUGE, La - Incoming freshman Adrian Abadia Garcia finished in the top-3 of the one-meter and three-meter springboard at the Junior European Diving Championships held in Rijeka, Croatia in late June. Garcia competed and secured a spot in the final for two events. In the prelims, he scored a...
dmagazine.com

Where in Dallas to Watch the European Football Championship

Maybe you don’t much care for soccer, which, for the remainder of this post, I will call football. You think it’s a slow game without enough scoring, and you don’t like how often the players feign injury. That’s fine. I mean, you are wrong and you are dumb, but that’s fine. I’m not going to try to change your mind. And I’m not going to try to get you excited about the UEFA European Football Championship, aka the Euros, the massive 24-team tournament now underway, the one that will wrap up with a final match in London on July 11. Similarly, I am not going to point you to Jonathan Thompson’s article from the July issue of D Magazine, his guide to the best footie pubs in Dallas, which went online today — or, rather, I am not going to point you to the article with the idea in mind that you’ll use it to enhance your football-watching experience.