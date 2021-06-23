Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Battle Creek, MI

Battle Creek Couple Engaged at Pancake House Searching for Video

By Lacy James
Posted by 
Mix 95.7FM
Mix 95.7FM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Battle Creek couple got engaged at the Pancake House days before it closes forever. They are asking if anyone captured the special moment on video. Congratulations to one of Battle Creek's newest engaged couples, Lucas and Stephanie. With just days left before the iconic Pancake House shutters its doors permanently, a long-time area couple snuck in one more special moment while they could. Unfortunately, they do not have a video of the special moment and are now asking if anyone else there that day happened to capture their special moment. Did you?

mix957gr.com
Community Policy
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
971K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stephanie Says#The Pancake House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Traverse City, MIPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Head North This Weekend…Just Like Everyone Else

A typical Friday during the summer here in Michigan finds many cars heading north for the weekend. On a holiday weekend, that number grows by even a bigger number. With the start of the 4th of July holiday weekend, expect long backups on northbound US-131. They usually begin on Thursday, with people trying to get an early start. Friday afternoon traffic will be backed up from Cedar Springs all the way down to about M-6. And don't even think of hopping off the highway to take a side road. There really isn't that great of an alternative, and any other roads heading north, like M-37, will also be slow going.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

The Death Berries Of Plainfield Avenue

Every year they grow, and every year they take a toll. The berries that grow along the western edge of the Kent Country Club along Plainfield Avenue are small. They appear to be a form of wild blackberry. They probably are edible for humans, but I'm not going to be the one to test that theory.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Grove Restaurant in East Hills Reopening this Fall

A popular Grand Rapids restaurant is reopening after being closed for over a year. A press release from Essence Restaurant Group shares with us that Grove, in East Hills, is reopening this Fall. I know its still summer, but you've waited this long already, right? Plus, it'll be worth the wait because Grove has taken this time to remodel their interior and switch up their menu.
Michigan StatePosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Hey Michigan Parents! Pay Attention To This!

Michigan kids eating marijuana edibles is on the rise. Between August 2019 and August 2020, 130 cases have been reported of Michigan kids eating marijuana edibles. Since August 2020, the numbers are continuing to elevate. The problem is attributed to the look of the edibles. Marijuana edibles can easily be...
Posted by
Mix 95.7FM

New Grand Rapids Area ‘Historic-Style’ Brewery Opening Next Week

A new brewery north of Grand Rapids is set to open its doors next week!. Archival Brewing at 6266 West River Dr. NE in Belmont will officially open to the public Thursday, July 8, 4p.m. to midnight. The Plainfield Township brewery features historic-style beer, cider, and mead and scratch-made food...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

It Looks So Good I Call it a Snack

In today's Christine-ology I was inspired by my belly and my tastebuds. I want to take a moment to recognize a love of mine. A love that not only looks good but tastes good. It tastes good when its at its most basic form, but it’s even better filled to the rim with toppings. Some like it mild but my motto is “the spicier, the better.”
Posted by
Mix 95.7FM

Empty the Shelters Back at Michigan Shelters Next Week

Empty the Shelters has sort of become a holiday in Michigan. But I guess when it involves cats and dogs how can it not feel that way?. Shelters are usually crowded with animals during the summer months and this event is a great way to get pets into their forever homes. If you have been considering adding a new family member, get ready because next week is the week Empty the Shelters is back from Wednesday, July 7 to Sunday, July 11. 175 shelters in 40 states will be participating with adoption fees costing $25 or less!
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Meijer Gardens To Add Holocaust Memorial Sculpture

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park just announced a major gift from The Jewish Federation of Grand Rapids in order to establish the first Holocaust memorial in Grand Rapids, anchored by Ariel Schlesinger’s Ways to Say Goodbye. This gift is made possible by a donation from the Pestka Family in memory of their father Henry, the survivors who settled in Western Michigan and the millions of Jews who perished in the Holocaust.
Holland, MIPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

$7.5 Million Makeover For Holland’s Haworth Hotel

Nestled at the heart of downtown Holland and Hope College’s lively campus, Haworth Hotel has been closed since November 2019. The hotel has been undergoing a massive $7.5 million renovation but is now reopened. The project redesigned its conference and hotel rooms, added a new lobby and introduced a full-service...
Posted by
Mix 95.7FM

There’s Two New Places to Grab Coffee in Grand Rapids

If you are a coffee lover, there's now two new places to grab your next cup of Joe when you're on the go. You may have even been to both coffee shops as they are staples in Grand Rapids, but both recently opened new locations this past Friday. Sparrows Coffee...