Battle Creek Couple Engaged at Pancake House Searching for Video

A typical Friday during the summer here in Michigan finds many cars heading north for the weekend. On a holiday weekend, that number grows by even a bigger number. With the start of the 4th of July holiday weekend, expect long backups on northbound US-131. They usually begin on Thursday, with people trying to get an early start. Friday afternoon traffic will be backed up from Cedar Springs all the way down to about M-6. And don't even think of hopping off the highway to take a side road. There really isn't that great of an alternative, and any other roads heading north, like M-37, will also be slow going.