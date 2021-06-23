Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Battle Creek, MI

Battle Creek Couple Engaged at Pancake House Searching for Video

By Lacy James
Posted by 
98.7 WFGR
98.7 WFGR
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Battle Creek couple got engaged at the Pancake House days before it closes forever. They are asking if anyone captured the special moment on video. Congratulations to one of Battle Creek's newest engaged couples, Lucas and Stephanie. With just days left before the iconic Pancake House shutters its doors permanently, a long-time area couple snuck in one more special moment while they could. Unfortunately, they do not have a video of the special moment and are now asking if anyone else there that day happened to capture their special moment. Did you?

wfgr.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stephanie Says#The Pancake House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
CelebrationsPosted by
98.7 WFGR

10 July 4th Dad Jokes To Impress Your Friends With This Weekend

This Sunday, we celebrate the 245th birthday of the United States of America with barbeques, fireworks, and... dad jokes?. That's right, nothing says freedom, liberty, and patriotism like corny dad jokes. So, when you are having a beer and enjoying your friends and family this weekend, be sure to bust out one of these dad jokes!
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
98.7 WFGR

The Death Berries Of Plainfield Avenue

Every year they grow, and every year they take a toll. The berries that grow along the western edge of the Kent Country Club along Plainfield Avenue are small. They appear to be a form of wild blackberry. They probably are edible for humans, but I'm not going to be the one to test that theory.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Meijer Gardens To Add Holocaust Memorial Sculpture

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park just announced a major gift from The Jewish Federation of Grand Rapids in order to establish the first Holocaust memorial in Grand Rapids, anchored by Ariel Schlesinger’s Ways to Say Goodbye. This gift is made possible by a donation from the Pestka Family in memory of their father Henry, the survivors who settled in Western Michigan and the millions of Jews who perished in the Holocaust.