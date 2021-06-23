Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Woman dies days after shooting, husband may face new charges

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 78-year-old Lincoln woman who was shot in the head earlier this week has died, so prosecutors are considering upgrading the charges against her husband.

The woman’s 80-year-old husband, John Kotopka, is currently charged with first-degree assault and a weapons crime. He is being held on $500,000 bond. Janet Kotopka died Wednesday morning.

Court documents say Janet Kotopka had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s about two years ago and her health had deteriorated significantly. John Kotopka told investigators he was “exhausted and couldn’t take care of her any longer” and he worried about the potential financial burden of her being cared for at a nursing home.

Police said the couple was married for more than 57 years before Sunday’s shooting.

