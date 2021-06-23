Community Vigil to be held Friday, June 25 in honor of plane crash victims

On Friday June 18th, a tragic aircraft accident took the lives of David Cuttino and Alexis George. A community vigil will be held this Friday/25 June from 8 to 9 PM at the Fernandina Beach Airport Terminal facility to honor the lives and memories of David and Alexis. The event is open to the public, and candles for the vigil will be provided at the event. The airport terminal facility is located at 700 Airport Road, Fernandina Beach FL 32034.