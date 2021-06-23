Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellicottville, NY

Enter to Win VIP Package for 2 for the Ellicottville Summer Festival from the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce

By SOB Creative
stepoutbuffalo.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is a paid promotion by one of our advertisers. With these paid articles our goal is to share valuable information with our readers that we think you’ll find useful and interesting. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce to give away a VIP Package...

stepoutbuffalo.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
City
Ellicottville, NY
Ellicottville, NY
Lifestyle
City
Buffalo, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Augeri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Buffalo Philharmonic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
FestivalDown East

Portland Chamber Music Festival: Summer Benefit

PCMF’s 28th summer season launches with a fabulous fundraiser at Cove Street Arts, East Bayside’s multimedia gallery complex celebrating Maine-made fine art. Among gorgeous seascapes and works by contemporary masters, enjoy drinks, hors d’oeuvres, and exclusive performances from PCMF’s Resident Artists, including the harp-and-guitar duo of Bridget Kibbey and João Luiz, and current and founding Artistic Directors Melissa Reardon and Jennifer Elowitch. Mix and mingle with fellow music lovers, bid high and bid often at the silent auction, and help support the return of live, world-class chamber music performances to our community.
Milton, DECape Gazette

Milton Chamber of Commerce thanks community

The Milton Chamber of Commerce wishes to thank everyone for a successful Horseshoe Crab & Shorebird Festival! Thank you to our event sponsors listed here; this could not have happened without you! Jeanine O’Donnell of State Farm - Lewes, Holland Jewelers, Oak Creek Wine & Spirits, Techno Goober, Irish Eyes Pub & Restaurant, Southern Delaware Tourism, The Nitan Soni Group at Coldwell Banker, The Holistic Coach - Debbie Balick, and Stenger’s Shamrock Farms Par 3 Golf Course! Thank you to all the vendors who participated! Thank you to the exhibitors, including the Dupont Nature Center, Friends of Prime Hook, Brandywine Zoo, and University of DE-Sea Grant! Thank you to the entertainment; pianist Mark Gratton and PopRadio77!
CelebrationsWMI Central

Springerville-Eagar Regional Chamber of Commerce

July 2nd & 3rd will be our days of celebration for the 4th of July. There will be a rodeo beginning at 5pm on Friday, July 2nd. Then on Saturday, there will be a pancake breakfast at Ramsey Park starting at 6am, the parade will begin at 10am and the rodeo continues at 1:30pm. Friday and Saturday nights at the rodeo grounds the North2South Band from Nashville will be performing for your listening and dancing pleasure from 9pm-midnight. Fireworks are iffy right now. What if you are not a rodeo fan? Besides all our great restaurants, here are some places to visit after the parade. R Lazy J Wildlife Ranch (928-551-1824), Sunrise Recreation Area, Sipes Wildlife Area, God’s Country Motorsports Rentals (928-333-4948), White Mountain Off-Road Rentals (928-551-0766), Ramsey Park, Casa Malpais Ruins, Little Colorado River Walk, Springerville Park, White Mountain Historical Park, Springerville Heritage Center and Museums and all our local lakes. Here is a reminder for the tastiest time you will ever have in Round Valley. The 10th Annual Springerville Rib Throwdown is scheduled for September 2nd, 3rd, & 4th. Mark your calendars now and bring an empty stomach. Pray for rain!
Junction City, KSPosted by
JC Post

Purchase tickets for the Chamber of Commerce dinner

Friday is the deadline to register for the Junction City Chamber of Commerce annual dinner that is scheduled July 1st at the Geary County Convention Center. Junction City native and media executive Warren Schlicting will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $60. Call 785-530-5222 or go to [email protected]
Politicsthepitchkc.com

“Loud & Local” Giveaway from Riverside Chamber of Commerce

We at The Pitch love what we do, and want to keep bringing you interesting and insightful pieces. But producing quality journalism isn't cheap. If you enjoyed this story, or have enjoyed reading any of our stories in the last 40 years, please consider clicking the "Support Us" button right here.
Ellicottville, NYTimes-Herald

Ellicottville Championship Rodeo runs today through Sunday

ELLICOTTVILLE — It’s once again time for the rodeo to come into town for the 32nd annual Ellicottville Championship Rodeo on Sommerville Valley Road just south of the village. The rodeo is scheduled to take place over the July 4 holiday, with four shows scheduled from July 1 to 4....
Minerva, OHTimes Reporter

Minerva Chamber of Commerce to host stargazing night

The Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce and the village of Minerva will host a stargazing night at 9 p.m. July 8 at Great Trail Golf Course, 10154 Great Trail Drive. The event will take place on the No. 18 green. Attendees can learn about the moon, Jupiter, Saturn and telescopes.
Ellicottville, NYthevillagerny.com

Ellicottville Chamber Spotlight: The Jefferson Inn

The Jefferson Inn Bed and Breakfast is a timeless icon that shines with the warm hospitality characteristic of the Ellicottville community. Owner Jean Kirsch is passionate about making her guests feel welcome and takes pride in the personal touch offered at the Bed and Breakfast. In addition to personal recommendations and home cooked food, guests enjoy little touches added to the Inn –like Hershey Kisses, homemade cookies, bottled water, bathrobes, extra pillows and towels – things that make your stay more comfortable.
Food & Drinksstepoutbuffalo.com

4th of July Weekend Sale at Noble Root Wine and Spirits

🎇 4TH OF JULY WEEKEND SALE STARTS ON FRIDAY🎇. Get your holiday weekend started with savings on every product in the store! Shop our selection of local, independent, and responsibly farmed wine and spirits. Drink different this holiday weekend!
Wagoner, OKTulsa World

Briefs: Four businesses join Wagoner Chamber of Commerce

Beauty& Bronzed Studio, 413 W Cherokee St, Wagoner. Shannon and Tera Moore are the owners alongside their two Daughters Brittanny and Bethanny Moore. It is a small family business that has many visions ahead in the future including expansions and additional services. B&B STUDIO is Wagoner's one-stop-shop!. We are a...
Ellicottville, NYTimes-Herald

Ellicottville alumni reunion dinner set for July 17

ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville Alumni Association will hold its annual reunion celebration on Saturday, July 17. This year’s event will pay special recognition to graduation classes every five years from 1950 to 2015, as the event was unable to be held last year, and from 1951-2016. Special recognition is also given to classes with special milestones at 25, 40, 50, 60, 65 and 70-plus years.
Mountain Brook, ALVillage Living

Chamber of Commerce hosts treasure hunt

Folks in Mountain Brook can keep on the lookout for gold Challenge Coins from the Mountain Brook Fire Department and Mountain Brook Police Department. The special coins will be hidden throughout English Village, Crestline Village and Mountain Brook Village, as well as in the city's parks. If you find a...
Lifestylestepoutbuffalo.com

Enter to Win a 3 Month Membership to SheCAN!

This article is a paid promotion by one of our advertisers. With these paid articles our goal is to share valuable information with our readers that we think you’ll find useful and interesting. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with SheCAN! to give away a 3 month membership ($270 total value).
Posted by
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero Chamber of Commerce hosting July mixer

–On July 15, from 5-6:30 p.m. the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their first chamber mixer event of 2021. The event will be held in front of the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce building and will feature many things to enjoy. Guests are welcome to meet the new CEO,...
Fort Kent, MEfiddleheadfocus.com

Chamber of Commerce Color Run brightens summer in Fort Kent

FORT KENT, Maine — Healthy outdoor activity and cheerful colors combined to remind people that summer, and a light at the end of the tunnel from the isolation imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, have arrived during the Greater Fort Kent Area Chamber of Commerce Summer Fun Color Run 5K on Saturday.
Springfield, MOKYTV

ENTER & WIN: Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau Summer Giveaway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Enter the Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau Summer Giveaway!. - 2-night stay and breakfast at the DoubleTree Hotel. - 4 Diamond box tickets to see the Springfield Cardinals. - The Ultimate Family Pack at the Discovery Center. Your Springfield adventures begin by clicking here and entering:...
Festivalculturemap.com

Bastrop Chamber of Commerce presents Bastrop Patriotic Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Bastrop Patriotic Festival is an all-day fun-filled event for the whole family to celebrate everything American. The Patriotic Festival includes events such as Fun Run/5K, kiddie train ride, Parade of Playhouses, water wonderland, sand volleyball, Shakespeare in the Park, and hot dog, hot pepper, and pie eating contest. There will be live music from The Presley Project and fireworks to end the night.
Madawaska, MEfiddleheadfocus.com

Chamber of commerce celebrates resilience at annual dinner

MADAWASKA, Maine — The St. John Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual dinner on June 25, packing an event room at the Lakeview Restaurant in St. Agatha for a celebration of the year’s accomplishments. For many Valley businesses, including the Chamber itself, 2020 was a year of hardship. At...
Elk River, IDclearwatertribune.com

Clearwater Chamber of Commerce announces Fourth of July festivities

The Clearwater Chamber of Commerce announces two fun-filled festivities to celebrate this year’s Fourth of July. They are:. The celebration kicks off in Elk River on Saturday, July 3. From 12 noon until dusk, the Elk River Fire Department will hold the hamburger and sausage fundraiser at the Ambulance Shed.