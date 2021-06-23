Cancel
Cheyenne, WY

Chris LeDoux statue arrives at Cheyenne’s Frontier Park

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — World champion rodeo cowboy and country music singer Chris LeDoux has returned to Cheyenne Frontier Days in the form of a huge statue.

The bronze featuring LeDoux on a bucking horse arrived Tuesday and was installed on a pedestal at the park where the annual rodeo and Western culture celebration takes place during the last two weeks of July, according to Frontier Days officials.

The 125th anniversary Frontier Days will be dedicated to LeDoux. The statue will be dedicated in a ceremony July 23.

LeDoux grew up in Cheyenne and performed both in the rodeo and onstage at Frontier Days.

He won the 1976 National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City. He recorded 36 albums that sold more than 6 million copies.

LeDoux died of cancer in 2005 at age 56.

The coronavirus canceled last year’s Frontier Days for the first time in the event’s history.

