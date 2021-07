Courtney Love performed an acoustic rendition of Britney Spears’ 2000 hit “Lucky” as part of the singer’s ongoing covers series Saturday. Love’s cover came just hours after the publication of the New Yorker’s investigation into the Spears conservatorship as well as the events leading up to the controversial arrangement; for the article, Love spoke to writers Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino about her controversial former manager Sam Lutfi — a “street hustler,” Love told the New Yorker — who also played a similar role for Spears in 2007.