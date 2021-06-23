Schools in New York are granted accountability waivers due to the pandemic
Schools in New York have been granted accountability waivers through the federal government due to disruption caused among learners during the pandemic. While accountability will remain important, it is also recognized that the last year has caused other issues in children learning remotely, especially from low income households. By allowing this waiver to be used, schools can use instructional time for immediate academic and social-emotional needs that are direct results of the pandemic.fingerlakes1.com