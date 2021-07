Alyssa Naeher is on track to be the starting goalkeeper for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team when they travel to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo at the end of July. First up though, Naeher, currently the number-one goalkeeper for the USWNT, and her teammates will be returning to her home state of Connecticut July 1 and 5 for a pair of exhibition games at Rentschler Stadium in East Hartford.