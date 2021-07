The Los Angeles Lakers may be out of the playoffs, but there has been plenty of excitement with the remaining teams. The Phoenix Suns are on a roll and have the looks of a team that can make a serious championship run after sweeping the Denver Nuggets in the second round. The Suns got off to a good start in the Western Conference Finals, defeating the L.A. Clippers in Game 1 even without Chris Paul as he continues to work his way through the NBA’s health and safety protocols.