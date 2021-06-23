Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

OpenGov Jumps Into Procurement With Startup Acquisition

By Ben Miller
Government Technology
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpenGov is getting into government procurement. The company is acquiring ProcureNow, a five-year-old startup offering cloud-based procurement software to the public sector. The move will add a fourth pillar to OpenGov’s enterprise resource planning portfolio, which already covers budgeting, financials and digital services, solidifying the company’s ability to serve government agencies through many of their administrative operations.

www.govtech.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Enterprise Software#Business Software#Procurement Software#Procurenow#Wi Fi#Cto#Granicus#Centralsquare#Civicplus#Gertmenian#Rfp#Ppe#Erp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
ComputersExecutiveBiz

VMware Gets FedRAMP Certification for Digital Workspace Intelligence Platform

VMware has received moderate level certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for a platform that could enable government clients to gain insights into their digital workspaces and facilitate the decision-making process. Workspace ONE Intelligence could help information technology and security teams at agencies aggregate, correlate and analyze...
Businesschannele2e.com

Platinum Equity Completes Ingram Micro Acquisition

Platinum Equity‘s acquisition of Ingram Micro from China’s HNA Group has been completed, sources close to the distribution giant indicate. An official public announcement is expected within days. Under Platinum Equity’s private equity ownership, Ingram Micro is expected to maintain a focus on three established pillars. The background: In a...
BusinessSFGate

Acumen Information Systems Chosen to Serve RKL eSolutions Sage 300 ERP Practice

ORLANDO, Fla. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. RKL eSolutions is transitioning the Sage 300 client base to Acumen Information Systems effective July 1st, 2021. Acumen and RKL have worked together for many years sharing resources, knowledge and client projects. RKL considered several other Sage 300 Partners, but the choice to choose Acumen was made easier because of their existing relationship.
Businessaithority.com

WhiteHat Security Announces Name Change To NTT Application Security

New name, refreshed branding signals company’s next chapter following 2019 acquisition. WhiteHat Security, a world leader in application security, announced it has formally changed its name to NTT Application Security. The new name will not affect any change in ownership of the organization and provides a closer identity with the parent company of which it remains a wholly-owned, independent subsidiary. NTT Application Security will continue to be powered by WhiteHat’s award-winning cloud-based application security platform.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Leading Tech Company, Xavor, Organizing Webinar on Computer Vision Applications in Industrial Monitoring

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. Xavor, a leading technology company based in Irvine, Calif., is hosting a webinar on ‘Industrial Monitoring Using Computer Vision’ on July 8. Eminent AI scientist Dr. Usman Ghani and AI engineer Farhan Azhar will share real-life examples of computer vision deployment in manufacturing units to make intelligent decisions and drive growth in business.
Softwareaithority.com

AI-Powered Recruiting Startup TopFunnel Announces Acquisition of Referral-Based Company Teamable to Offer End-to-End Sourcing Platform

TopFunnel, the AI-powered recruiting startup that high-growth companies use to scale, announced the acquisition of Teamable to supercharge referral-based recruiting. Teamable is the employee referral platform that transforms social networks into high-performance talent pools. “We’ve long admired what Teamable has made possible for employee-based recruiting. And in talking with the...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Beonprice & Juyo Analytics announce partnership to provide world class analytics and Business Intelligence to customers

The two tech companies join forces to combine the strategic vision of Juyo with the operational vision of Beonprice within one integrated solution. The new reporting feature gives Beonprice’s customers access to easy, agile and personalized data visualization that allows hotels to better identify opportunities in their data and adapt strategies.
Businessmartechseries.com

SALESmanago LLC & Aghreni Technologies Pvt Limited (Brand – Kenscio), India announces Marketing & Support Services Partnership to offer Customer Data and Experience Platform

SALESmanago, a leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) provider in Europe & USA and Encircl LLC , a fully owned US subsidiary of Aghreni Technologies Pvt Ltd , headquartered in Bengaluru, India, owner of the popular brand ‘Kenscio’ and a leading Digital Marketing products and services company serving customers globally announced the marketing and support partnership to promote SALESmanago’ s bestselling AI-drivenCustomer 360° Platform for Global customers and in particular to Indian enterprises.
Businessdcvelocity.com

Accenture acquires cybersecurity company

Multi-national consulting firm Accenture has expanded its security business with the acquisition of Sweden-based Sentor, a provider of cyber defense and managed security, the company said Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Sentor will become part of Accenture Security, which provides end-to-end cybersecurity services, including advanced cyber defense, applied cybersecurity solutions, and managed security operations, the companies said. Sentor’s portfolio includes advisory services, security testing, managed detection, and incident-response capabilities, all powered by a 24/7/365 security operations center in Stockholm. Its client base spans multiple industries, including finance, insurance, manufacturing, and retail. Sentor is based in Stockholm, with additional offices in Gӓvle and Malmӧ, Sweden. Its roughly 80 cybersecurity professionals will join Accenture Security in Sweden, extending Accenture’s local resources and capabilities and addressing the growing demand for local cybersecurity and managed security services, according to the companies. “With the daily barrage of cyberattacks, it’s time for organizations to take a new view on managing cyber risks,” Kelly Bissell, who leads Accenture Security globally, said in a statement. “Securing a business ecosystem can’t be piecemeal; it takes the right talent, investments, and technology know-how. The acquisition of Sentor further expands our ability to help clients match this challenging cybersecurity environment. We are excited about what we can achieve together to help organizations in Sweden become more resilient.” The move illustrates the growing importance of cybersecurity across the supply chain and follows a host of recent acquisitions focused on developing Accenture’s data, digital, and engineering capabilities.
TechnologyGovernment Technology

New Funding Fuels Quantela’s Push to Upgrade City Tech

No magic bullet exists when it comes to municipal funding of technology projects. But a California-based company called Quantela, fresh off a $40 million funding round, aims to play a bigger role in financing such projects as free Wi-Fi, upgraded street lighting and video surveillance for local governments big and small.
Softwaretechgig.com

Ugam plans to hire 1300+ analytics and tech professionals in 2021

Ugam, a leading analytics and technology services company and part of Merkle, plans to expand its 3,000-person team by adding more than 1,300 analytics and technology professionals. This expansion will propel. Ugam. ’s momentum to meet the growing demand for this type of expertise across industries, which was driven largely...
Washington, DCExecutiveBiz

Splunk’s Teresa Carlson on New Model for Government Cloud Contracts

Teresa Carlson, chief growth officer of Splunk and a six-time Wash100 awardee, said federal government customers are transitioning towards services-based cloud contracts that are managed by commercial data centers, the Washington Business Journal reported Tuesday. “You look at the new models, governments are not always paying for what they are...
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

The Advantage Of Moving B2B Procurement To The Cloud

Procurement is due for a digital makeover — away from manual processes as well as paper-based communications and payments. Mohammed Kafil, senior product manager at Kissflow, told PYMNTS that the cloud can help smooth that transformation for enterprises. At a high level, procure-to-pay (P2P) exists as a workflow that involves...
Softwaredallassun.com

KGISL completes acquisition of AETINS

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 29 (ANI/News Voir): KG Information Systems Private Limited (KGISL), a global IT services, consulting, and business solution provider, today announced the acquisition of AETINS Sdn. Bhd., (199801000924), through its wholly-owned subsidiary in Malaysia, KG Information Systems Sdn. Bhd. (201301013805). The acquisition is a part of KGISL's growth strategy in the InsurTech space.
Businessbizjournals

Automation startup makes acquisition to help with Latin American expansion

Less than a year after its formal launch, KarbonPay has made its first acquisition. The local cloud-based payroll automation SaaS provider has scooped up Delaware’s XmartClock, a platform for employees to remotely clock in and out. XmartClock will help KarbonPay expand its capabilities and geographical reach, according to KarbonPay CEO and founder Brad Price. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Economywa.gov

Procurements and Contracting

Central Contracts and Legal Services - CCLS strives to maximize the cultural competence and quality of the services provided to our clients. All individuals, businesses and community-based organizations are encouraged to compete for business with the department. It is the responsibility of prospective bidders to monitor the web site for...
EconomyCMSWire

Marketing Ops’ Secret Superpower: Procurement

Early in my career, I developed something called my “Marketing Truths.” These were instrumental in helping me understand people’s behavior and motivation. They were critical in my direct-to-consumer marketing job because they helped me put myself in the shoes of my customers or prospective customers to figure out what would make them more likely to buy the product or service we were selling.