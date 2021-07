WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) — A 10-year-old boy in Winona has made a difference for disabled veterans who still want to get out and hunt in our area. Taylor Ellefson, who is entering fifth grade this fall, was able to donate $303.94 to Hunt for Heroes, an organization backed by the Cochrane, Wis., Veterans of Foreign Wars. Taylor raised the money by selling lemonade and cookies on Memorial Day, according to his mom, Jackie Ellefson.