Pokémon GO made some changes to gameplay for ease of use during the pandemic, some of which are soon being reverted to the game’s detriment. When Pokémon GO launched in 2016, it seemed like everyone was playing it. While the craze died down, the ARG game still retains a dedicated player base. Pokémon GO has continued to evolve since it came out and even survived the lockdowns stemming from COVID-19 last year, an impressive feat for a game that encourages players to get outside, often in populated areas. Such adaptability required gameplay changes to allow players to effectively toss Poké Balls from home among other things, and many of those changes are now being reverted to the detriment of Pokémon GO.