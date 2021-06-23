Cancel
Nationals’ Mike Rizzo slams Phillies’ Joe Girardi after Tuesday’s debacle: ‘He’s a con artist’

By Ryan Novozinsky
NJ.com
 9 days ago
The drama continues for Phillies manager Joe Girardi. After being ejected for his animated argument with Washington ace Max Scherzer over foreign substances in the Phillies’ 3-2 loss to the Nationals Tuesday, Girardi faced immediate scrutiny from players such as Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw as well as thousands of fans across social media. One day later, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo chimed in by bashing Girardi in an interview with The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan in Washington, D.C.

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

