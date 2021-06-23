Cancel
‘The O’Reilly Update’ Now Cleared On 250 Affiliates.

insideradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Key Networks-syndicated “The O’Reilly Update” signs its 250th affiliate, just over two years since its May 2019 launch. “250 stations in two years shows that Bill O’Reilly’s popularity remains strong,” Key Networks Chief Revenue Officer Dennis Green said in a release. “The O’Reilly Update provides commentary unlike anyone in media today. The information is timely, topical and most importantly, sellable as local stations are generating revenue from content that is second to none.”

www.insideradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affiliates#Townsquare Media#Salem Media Group#Radio#Dick Broadcasting#Wkmi Kalamazoo#Cromwell Group#Wzus Decatur#Kdxe Little Rock
TV & VideosRadio Business Report

The Latest SVOD Entry: An Allen Media Group Info Brand

The rise of subscription-based video on demand (SVOD) digital platforms is not only attention-getting but increasingly lucrative for media companies seeking to capture the consumer that’s rapidly shifting from linear to digital content delivery vehicles. Among the SVOD players making noise is Disney+, with discovery+, Paramount+ and Peacock among the...
TV & Videosinsideradio.com

‘Our American Stories’ Added To Premiere Networks National Lineup.

Premiere Networks will now handle syndication for “Our American Stories,” which will be added to the national lineup, effective Aug. 2. The two-hour program, hosted by Lee Habeeb, will continue to be available to stations to air Monday-Friday between 7pm-12am local time. Additionally, the show will feature two separate two-hour Saturday and Sunday options.
Businessinsideradio.com

Jared Willig Named Chief Content Officer As Townsquare Unites Programming And Digital Teams.

In a major operational realignment, Townsquare Media Group is uniting its programming and digital content teams into a newly created Townsquare Content Team helmed by Jared Willig, who currently leads the company’s digital strategy and operations. Willig has been appointed Chief Content Officer and will oversee all content across all of Townsquare’s radio and digital platforms and consumer touchpoints.
Internetdrydenwire.com

UPDATE: Spectrum Internet Now Back Online

SPOONER, WI -- DrydenWire has received multiple reports from Spectrum subscribers that there interent is currently down. In a message sent to us from a Spectrum customer, Spectrum sent a text alert stating that their "technicians are working on the problem." The alert also stated an estimated restoration time of 2:30p today.
TV & Videosinsideradio.com

Survey: 47% Of U.S. TV Viewers Live Cordless Lives.

Non-pay-TV consumers are set to become the predominant TV consumer in the next year, according to new data from The Trade Desk. Based on answers of more than 4,000 adult respondents from April 27 to May 5, the fourth Future of TV survey found that 47% of American TV viewers are already cordless, while 44% of Americans with cable TV anticipate pulling back or cutting service in the coming year.
TV & Videosinsideradio.com

Live And Certainly Lively, Morning Show Boot Camp Returns For 2021.

After a Zoom-based conference last September, Morning Show Boot Camp is set to return as a live in-person event – one of radio's first since COVID – Aug. 12 and 13 at Chicago's Swissotel. As expected, many of the planned seminars focus on adapting to change, with titles such as “What I Learned During the Pandemic” and “The Crucial Role of Innovation in an Ever-Changing Business.”
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

More WWE Employees Let Go From The Company

Down they go as well. WWE has been in the middle of a huge shakeup as of late as the company has been going through a number of personnel changes. While the changes to the active roster get the most attention, there have been several moves made behind the scenes as well. This includes a good many people being let go from the company, and now more can be added to the list.
StocksMoney Morning

Why Buzzfeed Stock Is the One Digital Media Company to Buy

Buzzfeed stock will soon go public via merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The SPAC is called 890 Fifth Avenue Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: ENFA) but will soon be called Buzzfeed. The digital media business model looks shaky to many investors – we talked about this when we covered...
Economyinsideradio.com

Edison Creates Template For Podcasters Looking To Survey Their Listeners.

Edison Research is used to asking questions about podcasting. It has, after all, been producing Infinite Dial studies for the past 15 years. It is now offering its advice to podcasters who want to ask some questions of their listeners. The company has created a template that it is sharing with producers who want to craft their own survey.
TV Showscrossroadstoday.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ tops TV’s Nielsen ratings

NEW YORK (AP) — Competition at athletic venues dominated the agenda for television viewers last week, but none was as popular as a competition on stage. “America’s Got Talent,” which is well-established as TV’s favorite live show of the summer, reached seven million viewers last week with auditions for its 16th season on NBC, the Nielsen company said.
TV & VideosNews Channel 25

Scripps Network Division announces launch of TrueReal and Defy TV

In the nearly 6 months since the Scripps Networks Division has been a part of The E.W. Scripps Company, it has accomplished a lot including its most recent launch of TrueReal and Defy TV. TrueReal and Defy TV carry some of the most popular unscripted shows including "Storage Wars," "Married...
TV & VideosSFGate

Execs From A&E, ViacomCBS, Cinedigm, Roku Channel & Amagi Join Panel on Fast TV

Executives Amy Kuessner, SVP, content strategy and global partnerships, ViacomCBS Streaming; Erick Opeka, chief strategy officer, Cinedigm; Srinivasan KA (Srini), co-founder, Amagi; Jennifer Vaux, director, content acquisition, The Roku Channel; and Mark Garner, EVP content licensing and business development, A&E Networks, will join the “Instant Gratification — The Exploding Opportunity of FAST TV” panel on July 16 in the Variety Streaming Room presented by Amagi. The conversation, moderated by Todd Spangler, NY Digital Editor, Variety, will take place at 9 a.m. PT.
Electronicsmediapost.com

Vizio-Led OAR Addressable TV Effort Certifies 7 Ad-Tech Partners

The Vizio-led Open Addressable Ready (OAR) effort -- which promotes and scales up national addressable TV campaigns -- says seven key technology partners have met certification specifications. The list includes LTN Global, Beachfront, FreeWheel, Invidi, Google, Adcuratio and Extreme Reach. Recently, Vizio said it exceed 11.2 million U.S. addressable TVs...
Twitterinsideradio.com

Content Creators At Another Pubcaster Prepare To Unionize.

Content creators at New Hampshire Public Radio are the latest group of pubcasters to announce plans to unionize. Known as the NHPR Content Collective, the group posted their petition to CEO Jim Schachter on Twitter. NHPR owns 10 radio stations in the Granite State. Recognizing that NHPR is turning 40...
Celebritiesinsideradio.com

Fans React To Howard Stern Taking The Summer Off.

Howard Stern is taking the summer off from his SiriusXM program and his fans are not too happy with the news. Stern told listeners on Monday (June 28) that his new contract allows him to take the summer off, which means his last live show will be June 30, as he has not been doing new programs on Thursday and Friday for some time now.
EntertainmentRadio Online

TV & VideosNew Haven Register

TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

