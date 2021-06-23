‘The O’Reilly Update’ Now Cleared On 250 Affiliates.
The Key Networks-syndicated “The O’Reilly Update” signs its 250th affiliate, just over two years since its May 2019 launch. “250 stations in two years shows that Bill O’Reilly’s popularity remains strong,” Key Networks Chief Revenue Officer Dennis Green said in a release. “The O’Reilly Update provides commentary unlike anyone in media today. The information is timely, topical and most importantly, sellable as local stations are generating revenue from content that is second to none.”www.insideradio.com