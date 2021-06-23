Nassau Republicans criticize Executive Curran's homeowner relief plan

Long Island woman receives food donations at her home. (John Moore/Getty Images)

(NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y.) Republican leaders in Nassau County criticized County Executive Laura Curran's homeowner relief plan Tuesday, according to News 12 Long Island.

Curran's Homeowner Assistance Plan, initially proposed in May, would give $375 checks to the more than 300,000 homeowners who receive Enhanced STAR benefits.

Leg. John Ferretti suggested there were better uses of the money that would've spurred more investment and growth in Nassau County.

"More broken promises of tax relief. Just unacceptable," Ferretti said. "Not only is it going to hurt the middle class but it's going to hurt all Nassau businesses where this money could've went and invested in. A shame, residents deserve better."

Curran responded that the county's middle-class residents could use the money and the real question wasn't whether to send the money but how many people should get it.

"We know that we can get direct cash payments to residents," Curran said. "We are clarifying how wide a net we can cast."

Curran added that her office is in contact with the U.S. Treasury to figure out the best way to get the money into homeowners' hands.