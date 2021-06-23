Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nassau County, NY

Nassau Republicans criticize Executive Curran's homeowner relief plan

Posted by 
Long Island Express
Long Island Express
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eRMh3_0ad9s4CB00
Long Island woman receives food donations at her home.(John Moore/Getty Images)

(NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y.) Republican leaders in Nassau County criticized County Executive Laura Curran's homeowner relief plan Tuesday, according to News 12 Long Island.

Curran's Homeowner Assistance Plan, initially proposed in May, would give $375 checks to the more than 300,000 homeowners who receive Enhanced STAR benefits.

Leg. John Ferretti suggested there were better uses of the money that would've spurred more investment and growth in Nassau County.

"More broken promises of tax relief. Just unacceptable," Ferretti said. "Not only is it going to hurt the middle class but it's going to hurt all Nassau businesses where this money could've went and invested in. A shame, residents deserve better."

Curran responded that the county's middle-class residents could use the money and the real question wasn't whether to send the money but how many people should get it.

"We know that we can get direct cash payments to residents," Curran said. "We are clarifying how wide a net we can cast."

Curran added that her office is in contact with the U.S. Treasury to figure out the best way to get the money into homeowners' hands.

Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Long Island Express

Long Island Express

Melville, NY
348
Followers
116
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay in touch with local news across Long Island with breaking news and daily updates on politics, sports, entertainment, business and more!

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Curran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Republicans#News 12 Long Island#The U S Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Long Island Express

Nassau County Executive Curran stands behind Police Commissioner Ryder amid criticism

County Executive Curran presents Police Commissioner Patrick J. Ryder with a citation at Nassau County Police reserves dinner in Jan. 2018.(Nassau County Police Department) (NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y.) Nassau County Executive Laura Curran issued a statement Monday afternoon announcing her support for Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder amid criticism that he's not doing enough to address racial disparities in policing.
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Long Island Express

State Sen. Kaplan receives anti-Semitic hate mail

A mailer with hate speech scrawled on it received at the office of State Sen. Anna M. Kaplan in Carle Place on Tuesday.(Office of State Senator Anna M. Kaplan) (CARLE PLACE, N.Y.) State Sen. Anna M. Kaplan on Tuesday received hate mail containing "well-known white supremacist, anti-Semitic hate speech," her office announced.
Hempstead, NYPosted by
Long Island Express

Hempstead pools to open for summer on Saturday

Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin announces the opening of town pools for the summer on June 18.(Town of Hempstead) (HEMPSTEAD, N.Y.) Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin announced Friday at Veterans Memorial Park Pool in East Meadow that town pools would open at 100% capacity for the summer on Saturday.
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Long Island Express

LI police accountability group calls for Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder to resign

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder renames police headquarters for its first Black chief on May 11.(Nassau County Police Department) (HEMPSTEAD, N.Y.) The Long Island Advocates for Police Accountability (LIAPA) and numerous other civil rights groups have called on Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder to resign, saying he does not understand "racial disparities in police practices."
Ronkonkoma, NYPosted by
Long Island Express

Ronkonkoma woman arrested for allegedly defrauding undocumented immigrants of $30K

An installation outside Union Station in Washington, D.C., demanding a Yes vote on the American Dream and Promise Act on March 17.(Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (RONKONKOMA, N.Y.) The Nassau County District Attorney's Office announced Monday the arrest of a Ronkonkoma woman who allegedly stole $30,000 from undocumented immigrants by posing as an immigration lawyer.