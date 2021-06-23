Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Trust in news increases worldwide during pandemic: report

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wvmzi_0ad9ry8T00
© iStock

Trust in the news increased worldwide during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report published Wednesday.

The 2021 Reuters Institute Digital News Report said trust in the news has grown by an average of 6 percentage points across the 46 countries it surveyed. About 44 percent of respondents said they trust the news most of the time.

It's a different story in the United States, however, where 29 percent of respondents said the same. The U.S. signaled the lowest trust in the news of the countries polled. The report did not say how much that number had changed since the pandemic began.

Of the countries polled, Finland reported the highest trust in news at 65 percent.

“Political divides fuel much of this mistrust in the United States, with those who self-identify on the right being more than twice as likely to distrust the news compared with those on the left. Resentment and anger are stoked by polarised TV networks such as right-leaning Fox News, One America News, and Newsmax and left-leaning CNN and MSNBC,” the report noted.

Additionally, the report said concerns over misinformation worldwide jumped 2 percentage points to 58 percent. Concern over misinformation was highest in Africa at 74 percent and lowest in Europe at 54 percent.

Of the most false or misleading information people claimed seeing, 54 percent of respondents said it was about the coronavirus.

About 43 percent of people reported seeing misleading information about politics, 29 percent about celebrities, 20 percent about products and services, and 20 percent about climate change.

YouGov and its partners used online questionnaires to conduct their research on 46 countries, which was done at the end of January and beginning of February. The report stressed that since answers were reported online, it’s better to think of them as more representative of the online population of these countries.

Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

256K+
Followers
25K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Climate Change#Newsmax#Cnn#Msnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Mental Healthhealio.com

Increased screen time linked to anxiety during pandemic

Increased screen time for entertainment purposes was associated with increased levels of anxiety among young adults during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data presented at the World Microbe Forum. “This study highlights that the pandemic did not simply affect people physically, but emotionally and mentally, with various groups being impacted...
Pittsburgh, PANew Pittsburgh Courier

Black business registrations increase during COVID pandemic

(BlackPressUSA)—Several states have shown that the number of registered businesses has “more than doubled” according to analysis by the New York Times. In the month after the CARES Act was passed by Congress in March 2020, business registrations increased by 60 percent. Though the economic downturn caused by the COVID pandemic is likely to damage entrepreneurship and put many small businesses in a financial hole or out of business entirely, there are signs that many have turned to creating businesses after losing employment elsewhere.
HealthPLANetizen

U.S. Traffic Fatalities Increased Most for Black Americans During the Pandemic

We already know that U.S. traffic deaths soared during the pandemic, despite fewer people driving fewer miles. Now a new report adds another layer onto the tragic figures: Black Americans accounted for a disproportionate impact of traffic fatalities during the pandemic. Reporting for CNN, Matt McFarland broke the news about...
HealthFOXBusiness

Video game industry faced wave of cyberattacks during COVID pandemic: report

Cyberattack traffic targeting the video game industry skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Video gaming was struck by more than 240 million web application attacks in 2020, a 340% increase over 2019, according to Akamai’s new State of the Internet / Security report. "Criminals are relentless," said Steve Ragan, Akamai security...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus UK news – live: Hope for foreign holidays for vaccinated Brits as mask-wearing ‘to end on 19 July’

Boris Johnson has given hope to Britons looking to holiday abroad this summer, saying that there is a “real opportunity to open up travel” this summer for those who are fully vaccinated.The prime minister said: “I think that the real opportunity we all have now is to open up travel through the double jab. If you look at it we’ve got more than 60 per cent of our population have now had two jabs, I think 83 per cent have had one jab, we’re really getting through it now. “The crucial thing is come forward and get your second...
Public HealthMetro International

UK reports biggest daily rise in COVID cases since Feb. 19

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain reported its biggest daily rise in new cases of COVID-19 since Feb. 19 on Thursday, according to government figures which showed 11,007 new infections, up from 9,055 the day before. The number of new deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test doubled to 19 from...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

New Zealand raises COVID alert level in capital after infected Aussie visits

New Zealand's capital Wellington had its COVID-19 alert level raised on Wednesday after an Australian contracted a highly infectious strain in Sydney before traveling to NZ and testing positive upon his return. Why it matters: This is the first positive case related to the Australia-New Zealand quarantine-free "travel bubble" since...
Public HealthCNBC

India reports more than 6,000 daily Covid deaths — highest ever in the world

India's health ministry data showed 6,148 deaths were recorded over a 24-hour period, as daily reported cases remained below 100,000 for the third consecutive day. The fatalities rose after one of India's poorest states, Bihar, revised its total Covid-19 related death toll on Wednesday from about 5,400 to more than 9,400, accounting for people who died at home or in private hospitals, Reuters reported.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

UN identifies 'the next pandemic'

The United Nations announced that drought is at-risk of becoming “the next pandemic.”. A new report published on Thursday highlighted the need for urgent action to tackle climate change through water and land management. About 1.5 billion people have suffered from the effects of droughts this century, with the land...
Public HealthIFLScience

COVID-19 Caused The Largest Fall In US Life Expectancy Since WWII

Between 2018 and 2020 the average US citizen suffered a 1.87-year decrease in life expectancy, the first major fall since 1943. The damage was far from evenly distributed, with Hispanic Americans suffering more than twice the national average fall, the British Medical Journal reports. The years lost are much larger than for comparable countries and don't include the spike in deaths at the start of 2021.
Politicstennesseestar.com

America Ranks Last in Public Trust for Its News Media, Report Finds

A survey released Tuesday ranked the United States last among 46 countries in media trust, falling below democracies and autocracies across the world. The survey, commissioned by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, was conducted among 92,000 people worldwide, and found that among those in the U.S., just 29% said they trusted their news media the majority of the time. Finland ranked the highest at 65%, while Slovakia, Hungary and France each ranked just above the U.S. at 30%.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Pandemic surges in Africa

Coronavirus cases continued to soar in Africa for a fifth week in a row, bucking an improvement in most of the rest of the world which started in early May. Here is the global state of play according to a specialised AFP database. Five percent drop. The number of new...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Daily UK Covid cases rise by almost 40% in 24 hours

Boris Johnson is being urged to hold back from further relaxations on international travel after Covid cases jumped by 40 per cent in a single day and it was confirmed a potentially more transmissible variant has arrived in the UK.Additional control measures have been put in place after Public Health England identified at least 41 cases of the so-called “Delta plus” strain of the virus, which is feared to be more transmissible than previous variants.The mutation has been declared a variant of concern in India, but PHE’s head of immunisation Dr Mary Ramsay said she was “not that convinced”...