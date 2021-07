Pettis County added 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 5,226, according to the Pettis County Health Center. According to the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force briefing issued Monday, the Department of Health and Senior Services website is reporting Pettis County has a positivity rate of 5.3% for the past seven days as compared to 1.8% for last week with PCR testing with 190 PCR tests and 108 antigen tests in the past seven days. To assist with continued testing, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is offering free in-home testing, the briefing states.