A transcriptional switch governs fibroblast activation in heart disease

By Michael Alexanian, Pawel F. Przytycki, Rudi Micheletti, Arun Padmanabhan, Lin Ye, Joshua G. Travers, Barbara Gonzalez-Teran, Ana Catarina Silva, Qiming Duan, Sanjeev S. Ranade, Franco Felix, Ricardo Linares-Saldana, Li Li, Clara Youngna Lee, Nandhini Sadagopan, Angelo Pelonero, Yu Huang, Gaia Andreoletti, Rajan Jain, Timothy A. McKinsey, Michael G. Rosenfeld, Casey A. Gifford, Katherine S. Pollard, Saptarsi M. Haldar, Deepak Srivastava
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn diseased organs, stress-activated signalling cascades alter chromatin, thereby triggering maladaptive cell state transitions. Fibroblast activation is a common stress response in tissues that worsens lung, liver, kidney and heart disease, yet its mechanistic basis remains unclear1,2. Pharmacological inhibition of bromodomain and extra-terminal domain (BET) proteins alleviates cardiac dysfunction3,4,5,6,7, providing a tool to interrogate and modulate cardiac cell states as a potential therapeutic approach. Here we use single-cell epigenomic analyses of hearts dynamically exposed to BET inhibitors to reveal a reversible transcriptional switch that underlies the activation of fibroblasts. Resident cardiac fibroblasts demonstrated robust toggling between the quiescent and activated state in a manner directly correlating with BET inhibitor exposure and cardiac function. Single-cell chromatin accessibility revealed previously undescribed DNA elements, the accessibility of which dynamically correlated with cardiac performance. Among the most dynamic elements was an enhancer that regulated the transcription factor MEOX1, which was specifically expressed in activated fibroblasts, occupied putative regulatory elements of a broad fibrotic gene program and was required for TGFβ-induced fibroblast activation. Selective CRISPR inhibition of the single most dynamic cis-element within the enhancer blocked TGFβ-induced Meox1 activation. We identify MEOX1 as a central regulator of fibroblast activation associated with cardiac dysfunction and demonstrate its upregulation after activation of human lung, liver and kidney fibroblasts. The plasticity and specificity of BET-dependent regulation of MEOX1 in tissue fibroblasts provide previously unknown trans- and cis-targets for treating fibrotic disease.

Related
ScienceNature.com

A single-cell atlas of fibroblasts: one size does not fit all

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. Delineation of fibroblast heterogeneity has the potential to identify select mesenchymal populations involved in health and disease. A recent study integrated single-cell transcriptomic data to generate a fibroblast atlas of steady-state and perturbed tissues in mice and humans, showing baseline and context-specific fibroblast phenotypes between species and pathologies, including IBD.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Flipping a molecular switch for heart fibrosis

A healthy heart is a pliable, ever-moving organ. But under stress—from injury, cardiovascular disease, or aging—the heart thickens and stiffens in a process known as fibrosis, which involves diffuse scar-like tissue. Slowing or stopping fibrosis to treat and prevent heart failure has long been a goal of cardiologists. Now, researchers...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Psoriatic disease is associated with systemic inflammation, endothelial activation, and altered haemostatic function

Psoriasis is a chronic, immune-mediated inflammatory skin disease, affecting approximately 2% of the general population, which can be accompanied by psoriatic arthritis (PsA). The condition has been associated with an increased cardiovascular burden. Hypercoagulability is a potential underlying mechanism that may contribute to the increased risk of major cardiovascular events in psoriatic individuals. Whole blood samples were collected from 20 PsA patients and 20 healthy individuals. The concentrations of inflammatory molecules (C-reactive protein, serum amyloid A, soluble intercellular adhesion molecule-1, soluble vascular cell adhesion molecule-1, and soluble P-selectin) were determined by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays. In addition, clotting efficiency was evaluated by thromboelastography. The fibrin network architecture was also assessed by scanning electron microscopy. Elevated levels of circulating inflammatory molecules were significantly associated with the presence of psoriatic disease. Furthermore, an increased tendency towards thrombus formation was significantly predictive of disease presence. Scanning electron microscopy revealed that fibrin clots were denser in psoriatic individuals, compared to healthy controls, with an increased fibrin fibre diameter associated with psoriatic disease. Our results add to the accumulating evidence of the systemic nature of psoriasis and the subsequent risk of cardiovascular comorbidities, potentially due to an acquired hypercoagulability. We suggest that haemostatic function should be monitored carefully in psoriatic patients that present with severe disease, due to the pre-eminent risk of developing thrombotic complications.
ScienceNature.com

Genetic loss-of-function of activating transcription factor 3 but not C-type lectin member 5A prevents diabetic peripheral neuropathy

We investigated the mediating roles of activating transcription factor 3 (ATF3), an injury marker, or C-type lectin member 5A (CLEC5A), an inflammatory response molecule, in the induction of endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress and neuroinflammation in diabetic peripheral neuropathy in ATF3 and CLEC5A genetic knockout (aft3−/− and clec5a−/−, respectively) mice. ATF3 was expressed intranuclearly and was upregulated in mice with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DN) and clec5a−/− mice. The DN and clec5a−/− groups also exhibited neuropathic behavior, but not in the aft3−/− group. The upregulation profiles of cytoplasmic polyadenylation element-binding protein, a protein translation–regulating molecule, and the ER stress-related molecules of inositol-requiring enzyme 1α and phosphorylated eukaryotic initiation factor 2α in the DN and clec5a−/− groups were correlated with neuropathic behavior. Ultrastructural evidence confirmed ER stress induction and neuroinflammation, including microglial enlargement and proinflammatory cytokine release, in the DN and clec5a−/− mice. By contrast, the induction of ER stress and neuroinflammation did not occur in the aft3−/− mice. Furthermore, the mRNA of reactive oxygen species–removing enzymes such as superoxide dismutase, heme oxygenase-1, and catalase were downregulated in the DN and clec5a−/− groups but were not changed in the aft3−/− group. Taken together, the results indicate that intraneuronal ATF3, but not CLEC5A, mediates the induction of ER stress and neuroinflammation associated with diabetic neuropathy.
CancerNature.com

S100P contributes to promoter demethylation and transcriptional activation of SLC2A5 to promote metastasis in colorectal cancer

SLC2A5 is a high-affinity fructose transporter, which is frequently upregulated in multiple human malignant tumours. However, the function and molecular mechanism of SLC2A5 in colorectal cancer (CRC) remain unknown. Methods. We detected the expression levels of SLC2A5 in CRC tissues and CRC cell lines by western blotting, qRT-PCR and immunohistochemistry....
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Valproic acid stimulates myogenesis in pluripotent stem cell-derived mesodermal progenitors in a NOTCH-dependent manner

Muscular dystrophies are debilitating neuromuscular disorders for which no cure exists. As this disorder affects both cardiac and skeletal muscle, patients would benefit from a cellular therapy that can simultaneously regenerate both tissues. The current protocol to derive bipotent mesodermal progenitors which can differentiate into cardiac and skeletal muscle relies on the spontaneous formation of embryoid bodies, thereby hampering further clinical translation. Additionally, as skeletal muscle is the largest organ in the human body, a high myogenic potential is necessary for successful regeneration. Here, we have optimized a protocol to generate chemically defined human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived mesodermal progenitors (cdMiPs). We demonstrate that these cells contribute to myotube formation and differentiate into cardiomyocytes, both in vitro and in vivo. Furthermore, the addition of valproic acid, a clinically approved small molecule, increases the potential of the cdMiPs to contribute to myotube formation that can be prevented by NOTCH signaling inhibitors. Moreover, valproic acid pre-treated cdMiPs injected in dystrophic muscles increase physical strength and ameliorate the functional performances of transplanted mice. Taken together, these results constitute a novel approach to generate mesodermal progenitors with enhanced myogenic potential using clinically approved reagents.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Effects of stem cells from inducible brown adipose tissue on diet-induced obesity in mice

Adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (ASCs) are a promising option for the treatment of obesity and its metabolic co-morbidities. Despite the recent identification of brown adipose tissue (BAT) as a potential target in the management of obesity, the use of ASCs isolated from BAT as a therapy for patients with obesity has not yet been explored. Metabolic activation of BAT has been shown to have not only thermogenic effects, but it also triggers the secretion of factors that confer protection against obesity. Herein, we isolated and characterized ASCs from the visceral adipose tissue surrounding a pheochromocytoma (IB-hASCs), a model of inducible BAT in humans. We then compared the anti-obesity properties of IB-hASCs and human ASCs isolated from visceral white adipose tissue (W-hASCs) in a murine model of diet-induced obesity. We found that both ASC therapies mitigated the metabolic abnormalities of obesity to a similar extent, including reducing weight gain and improving glucose tolerance. However, infusion of IB-hASCs was superior to W-hASCs in suppressing lipogenic and inflammatory markers, as well as preserving insulin secretion. Our findings provide evidence for the metabolic benefits of visceral ASC infusion and support further studies on IB-hASCs as a therapeutic option for obesity-related comorbidities.
ScienceNature.com

InpherNet accelerates monogenic disease diagnosis using patients’ candidate genes’ neighbors

Roughly 70% of suspected Mendelian disease patients remain undiagnosed after genome sequencing, partly because knowledge about pathogenic genes is incomplete and constantly growing. Generating a novel pathogenic gene hypothesis from patient data can be time-consuming especially where cohort-based analysis is not available. Methods. Each patient genome contains dozens to hundreds...
ScienceNature.com

Lure-and-kill macrophage nanoparticles alleviate the severity of experimental acute pancreatitis

Acute pancreatitis is a disease associated with suffering and high lethality. Although the disease mechanism is unclear, phospholipase A2 (PLA2) produced by pancreatic acinar cells is a known pathogenic trigger. Here, we show macrophage membrane-coated nanoparticles with a built-in ‘lure and kill’ mechanism (denoted ‘MΦ-NP(L&K)’) for the treatment of acute pancreatitis. MΦ-NP(L&K) are made with polymeric cores wrapped with natural macrophage membrane doped with melittin and MJ-33. The membrane incorporated melittin and MJ-33 function as a PLA2 attractant and a PLA2 inhibitor, respectively. These molecules, together with membrane lipids, work synergistically to lure and kill PLA2 enzymes. These nanoparticles can neutralize PLA2 activity in the sera of mice and human patients with acute pancreatitis in a dose-dependent manner and suppress PLA2-induced inflammatory response accordingly. In mouse models of both mild and severe acute pancreatitis, MΦ-NP(L&K) confer effective protection against disease-associated inflammation, tissue damage and lethality. Overall, this biomimetic nanotherapeutic strategy offers an anti-PLA2 treatment option that might be applicable to a wide range of PLA2-mediated inflammatory disorders.
CancerNature.com

The intrinsic role and mechanism of tumor expressed-CD38 on lung adenocarcinoma progression

It has been recently reported that CD38 expressed on tumor cells of multiple murine and human origins could be upregulated in response to PD-L1 antibody therapy, which led to dysfunction of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T immune cells due to increasing the production of adenosine. However, the role of tumor expressed-CD38 on neoplastic formation and progression remains elusive. In the present study, we aimed to delineate the molecular and biochemical function of the tumor-associated CD38 in lung adenocarcinoma progression. Our clinical data showed that the upregulation of tumor-originated CD38 was correlated with poor survival of lung cancer patients. Using multiple in vitro assays we found that the enzymatic activity of tumor expressed-CD38 facilitated lung cancer cell migration, proliferation, colony formation, and tumor development. Consistently, our in vivo results showed that inhibition of the enzymatic activity or antagonizing the enzymatic product of CD38 resulted in the similar inhibition of tumor proliferation and metastasis as CD38 gene knock-out or mutation. At biochemical level, we further identified that cADPR, the mainly hydrolytic product of CD38, was responsible for inducing the opening of TRPM2 iron channel leading to the influx of intracellular Ca2+ and then led to increasing levels of NRF2 while decreasing expression of KEAP1 in lung cancer cells. These findings suggested that malignant lung cancer cells were capable of using cADPR catalyzed by CD38 to facilitate tumor progression, and blocking the enzymatic activity of CD38 could be represented as an important strategy for preventing tumor progression.
CancerNature.com

The genomic architectures of tumour-adjacent tissues, plasma and saliva reveal evolutionary underpinnings of relapse in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma

Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) is characterised by a dismal prognosis; nonetheless, limited studies have unveiled the mechanisms underlying HNSCC relapse. Next-generation sequencing was performed to identify the somatic mutations in 188 matched samples, including primary tumours, tumour-adjacent tissues (TATs), pre- and post-operative plasma, saliva and peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) from 27 patients. The evolutionary relationship between TATs and tumours were analysed. The dynamic changes of tumour- and TAT-specific mutations in liquid biopsies were monitored together with survival analysis.
PetsEurekAlert

Personalized medicine for cats with heart disease

Veterinarians at the University of California, Davis, have found that a cat's DNA alters how it responds to a life-saving medication used to treat hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM, a heart disease that affects 1 in 7 cats. The study was published in the Nature Portfolio journal, Scientific Reports. HCM causes...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Association between thyroid cysts and hypertension by atherosclerosis status: a cross-sectional study

Our recent studies indicate that thyroid cysts have clinical implications. Thyroid cysts could have a positive effect on the supply of thyroid hormones. Both hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism cause hypertension. Hypothyroidism, but not hyperthyroidism, is a risk factor for atherosclerosis. Therefore, thyroid cysts could be associated with hypertension, and atherosclerosis might influence the association between thyroid cysts and hypertension. To evaluate the clinical significance of thyroid cysts, a cross-sectional study was conducted with 1801 Japanese aged 40–74 years. Thyroid cysts were significantly positively associated with hypertension in participants without atherosclerosis. However, there was a significant inverse association in those with atherosclerosis. The potential confounding factor adjusted odd ratios and 95% confidence intervals (95% CIs) were 1.49 (95% CI 1.17–1.90) for participants without atherosclerosis and 0.49 (95% CI 0.24–0.98) for those with atherosclerosis. The present study demonstrates that thyroid cysts have clinical implications because thyroid cysts support thyroid hormone activity. Our findings provide sufficient evidence to develop a risk assessment for hypertension for the general population, even though further research is required.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Global epidemiology of valvular heart disease

Valvular heart disease (VHD) is a major contributor to loss of physical function, quality of life and longevity. The epidemiology of VHD varies substantially around the world, with a predominance of functional and degenerative disease in high-income countries, and a predominance of rheumatic heart disease in low-income and middle-income countries. Reflecting this distribution, rheumatic heart disease remains by far the most common manifestation of VHD worldwide and affects approximately 41 million people. By contrast, the prevalence of calcific aortic stenosis and degenerative mitral valve disease is 9 and 24 million people, respectively. Despite a reduction in global mortality related to rheumatic heart disease since 1900, the death rate has remained fairly static since 2000. Meanwhile, deaths from calcific aortic stenosis have continued to rise in the past 20 years. Epidemiological data on other important acquired and congenital forms of VHD are limited. An ageing population and advances in therapies make an examination of the changing global epidemiology of VHD crucial for advances in clinical practice and formulation of health policy. In this Review, we discuss the global burden of VHD, geographical variation in the presentation and clinical management, and temporal trends in disease burden.
WildlifeNature.com

Xyloglucan processing machinery in Xanthomonas pathogens and its role in the transcriptional activation of virulence factors

Xyloglucans are highly substituted and recalcitrant polysaccharides found in the primary cell walls of vascular plants, acting as a barrier against pathogens. Here, we reveal that the diverse and economically relevant Xanthomonas bacteria are endowed with a xyloglucan depolymerization machinery that is linked to pathogenesis. Using the citrus canker pathogen as a model organism, we show that this system encompasses distinctive glycoside hydrolases, a modular xyloglucan acetylesterase and specific membrane transporters, demonstrating that plant-associated bacteria employ distinct molecular strategies from commensal gut bacteria to cope with xyloglucans. Notably, the sugars released by this system elicit the expression of several key virulence factors, including the type III secretion system, a membrane-embedded apparatus to deliver effector proteins into the host cells. Together, these findings shed light on the molecular mechanisms underpinning the intricate enzymatic machinery of Xanthomonas to depolymerize xyloglucans and uncover a role for this system in signaling pathways driving pathogenesis.
Diseases & Treatmentshealthitanalytics.com

Fighting Heart Disease with Virtual Care

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States despite the ability to manage risk through lifestyle changes and, in some cases, medication adherence. The advent of virtual solutions allows healthcare providers and their patients more options for care than ever before, improving patient engagement and compliance. In this whitepaper, we discuss the potential for virtual care solutions to impact the clinical and financial outcomes of people living with heart disease and what that could mean to the health system.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

All trans retinoic acid alleviates coronary stenosis by regulating smooth muscle cell function in a mouse model of Kawasaki disease

Coronary artery (CA) stenosis is a detrimental and often life-threatening sequela in Kawasaki disease (KD) patients with coronary artery aneurysm (CAA). Therapeutic strategies for these patients have not yet been established. All-trans-retinoic acid (atRA) is a modulator of smooth muscle cell functions. The purpose of this study was to investigate the effect of atRA on CA stenosis in a mouse model of KD. Lactobacillus casei cell wall extract (LCWE) was intraperitoneally injected into 5-week-old male C57BL/6 J mice to induce CA stenosis. Two weeks later, the mice were orally administered atRA (30 mg/kg) 5 days per week for 14 weeks (LCWE + atRA group, n = 7). Mice in the untreated group (LCWE group, n = 6) received corn oil alone. Control mice were injected with phosphate-buffered saline (PBS, n = 5). Treatment with atRA significantly suppressed CA inflammation (19.3 ± 2.8 vs 4.4 ± 2.8, p < 0.0001) and reduced the incidence of CA stenosis (100% vs 18.5%, p < 0.05). In addition, atRA suppressed the migration of human coronary artery smooth muscle cells (HCASMCs) induced by platelet-derived growth factor subunit B homodimer (PDGF-BB). In conclusion, atRA dramatically alleviated CA stenosis by suppressing SMC migration. Therefore, it is expected to have clinical applications preventing CA stenosis in KD patients with CAA.
CancerNature.com

Metastasis: complexity thwarts precision targeting

Metastasis is the spread of cancer cells to new areas of the body by way of the lymph system or bloodstream. Mechanism-based therapeutics have transformed its treatment. This issue of British Journal of Cancer will highlight recent advances in our understanding of metastasis, and how to block its spread. Main.

