Lexington has millions to help tenants, landlords as evictions resume. How to apply.

Lexington and cities across the country are ramping up outreach to landlords and renters as a federal moratorium on evictions is set to expire next week. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control moratorium, which allowed renters to sign an affidavit allowing them to stay in their homes if they do not have money for rent, expires June 30. The moratorium was put in place during the height of the coronavirus pandemic to keep people in apartments and houses and to stop the spread of the coronavirus.