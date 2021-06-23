‘Pause payments and interest’ on federal student loans until March 31, 2022, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Ayanna Pressley urge President Joe Biden
The Massachusetts Democrat, joined by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Reps. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Joe Courtney of Connecticut, led a letter signed by about 60 Democrats urging Biden to act before the pause on payments and interest expires on Oct. 1. In a statement, Warren repeated a call on Biden to cancel student loan debt but said that “in the meantime, he should extend the payment pause so that borrowers aren’t hurt.”www.masslive.com