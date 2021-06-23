Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

‘Pause payments and interest’ on federal student loans until March 31, 2022, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Ayanna Pressley urge President Joe Biden

By Benjamin Kail
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Massachusetts Democrat, joined by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Reps. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Joe Courtney of Connecticut, led a letter signed by about 60 Democrats urging Biden to act before the pause on payments and interest expires on Oct. 1. In a statement, Warren repeated a call on Biden to cancel student loan debt but said that “in the meantime, he should extend the payment pause so that borrowers aren’t hurt.”

www.masslive.com
Community Policy
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
43K+
Followers
34K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Klain
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ed Markey
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Ayanna Pressley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Loans#Federal Student Aid#Senate#Democrats#Nbc News#Nextgen#The White House#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Education
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden mulling ways to support student loan borrowers when payments resume

The Biden Administration is mulling ways to ensure borrowers are supported when federal student loan repayments resume in September, as congressional Democrats push to extend the pause in payments and urge President Biden to unilaterally act to cancel up to $50,000 in debt per borrower. The Department of Education paused...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

GOP House hopefuls come out swinging at vulnerable Dems: 'Retire Nancy Pelosi,' 'Put a check on Joe Biden'

EXCLUSIVE: Two new Republican challengers eying vulnerable Democratic House members are announcing their candidacies Thursday morning. Virginia’s Tina Ramirez, the founder of the international human rights group Hardwired Global, and New Jersey’s Tom Toomey, a longtime businessman and self-styled political outsider, are looking to unseat Democratic Reps. Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill, respectively.
Congress & CourtsBoston Globe

Ayanna Pressley seeks new protections for public housing tenants

Representative Ayanna Pressley is calling for extended protections and rights for residents in Department of Housing and Urban Development programs who are living in substandard conditions. Pressley, a Massachusetts Democrat, will introduce a bill, the Tenant Empowerment Act of 2021, in the US House on Tuesday with House Financial Services...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

Schumer Tells Biden To Cancel $50,000 Of Student Loans, But New Research Says Student Loan Cancellation Benefits Wealthy

Student loan cancellation—who does it help most?. Here’s what you need to know. At a Brookings Institution event Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) renewed his plea to President Joe Biden to cancel $50,000 of student loans, but new research from Wharton Business School and the University of Chicago shows that student loan cancellation benefits mostly wealthy student loan borrowers. If true, this counterintuitive research may raise eyebrows, as many believe that student loan cancellation would mostly help lower income student loan borrowers and others who are struggling financially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to this research:
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Joe Biden touts bipartisanship at funeral of GOP Sen. John Warner

President Biden on Wednesday spoke at the funeral of former Republican Sen. John Warner of Virginia, saying he showed that bipartisanship is possible “in the battle for the soul of America.”. Biden said that Warner’s decision to endorse him last year “gave me confidence, not about winning but about being...
POTUSCNBC

Democrats call on Biden to extend pause of student loan payments

Democrats on Capitol Hill are urging President Joe Biden to extend the federal student loan payment moratorium by at least six months as the economy continues to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. In a letter to Biden obtained by NBC News, a group of Democratic lawmakers asked him to take...
Somerville, MAthebostonsun.com

Rep. Pressley Urges Lawmakers to Pursue Legislation to Get Police Out of Schools

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (MA-07) submitted testimony to the Massachusetts Legislature’s Joint Committee on Racial Equity, Civil Rights, and Inclusion in which she urged lawmakers to prioritize legislation that will dismantle the school-to-confinement nexus by reallocating funding from school-based law enforcement and investing that money in culturally responsive nurses, mental health professionals, and other trauma-informed staff.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

If Student Loans Aren’t Paused Again, These 4 Things Could Happen

You should expect these 4 things to happen if your student loans don’t get paused again. Here’s what you need to know — and what it means for your student loans. In a letter to President Joe Biden, a group of more than 60 U.S. senators — including Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY) — want student loan relief extended beyond September 30, 2021, when it’s scheduled to expire. The Cares Act — the $2.2 trillion stimulus package — paused federal student loan payments, set federal student loan interest rates to 0%, and halted collection of student loans in default. President Donald Trump and Biden each extended this student loan relief to help student loan borrowers. Biden also extended this student loan relief to 1.1 million student loan borrowers with FFELP Loans. The U.S. Department of Education estimates that student loan borrowers will get more than $90 billion of student loan cancellation during the Covid-19 pandemic through this student loan relief. If Biden doesn’t extend student loan relief for at least six months — until March 31, 2021 — the senators say at least 4 bad things could happen: