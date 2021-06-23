‘Pause payments and interest’ on federal student loans until March 31, 2022, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Ayanna Pressley urge President Joe Biden

You should expect these 4 things to happen if your student loans don’t get paused again. Here’s what you need to know — and what it means for your student loans. In a letter to President Joe Biden, a group of more than 60 U.S. senators — including Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY) — want student loan relief extended beyond September 30, 2021, when it’s scheduled to expire. The Cares Act — the $2.2 trillion stimulus package — paused federal student loan payments, set federal student loan interest rates to 0%, and halted collection of student loans in default. President Donald Trump and Biden each extended this student loan relief to help student loan borrowers. Biden also extended this student loan relief to 1.1 million student loan borrowers with FFELP Loans. The U.S. Department of Education estimates that student loan borrowers will get more than $90 billion of student loan cancellation during the Covid-19 pandemic through this student loan relief. If Biden doesn’t extend student loan relief for at least six months — until March 31, 2021 — the senators say at least 4 bad things could happen: