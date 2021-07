READING, Pa. (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. Brenntag North America, Inc. and Brenntag Latin America, Inc., part of Brenntag SE, the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, have supported Water For People, a non-profit international development organization, since 2018. Over the past three years, Brenntag has worked to raise awareness and funds that provide sustainable clean water and sanitation solutions to communities, businesses, and governments. This collaboration has allowed children to stay in school, increased education, improved health, and boosted opportunities for those who need it the most in Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Bolivia, Peru, Malawi, Rwanda, Uganda, and India.