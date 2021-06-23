Cancel
Brandon Jacobs’ son is a monster (Photo)

By Paul Jackiewicz
Blogging Big Blue
Blogging Big Blue
 10 days ago
Brandon Jacobs’ son already has college offers

Former New York Giants’ running back Brandon Jacobs was a monster on the football field as a running back. Just ask former NFL safety Laron Landry.

As a rookie Jacobs was 6’4″ and 264 pounds and punished any opposing defender who would try and tackle him. Now, his son Brayden Jacobs is the same size as him as a high school freshman.

Unlike his father, Brayden is using his size as an offensive tackle, not a running back. He’s already gotten an offer from Kansas State University.

If Jacobs’ son is already the same size that he was as an NFL rookie, I can’t imagine how much bigger he’ll get over the next few years, before he goes to college. I’m sure he’ll be able to go to whatever school he wants.

Brandon started out his college career at Auburn University but then transferred to Southern Illinois because he was stuck behind some very good backs in Carnell Williams, Ronnie Brown and Jason Campbell.

