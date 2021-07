It's 5G o'clock somewhere. T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Report and Sprint came together with the perfect blend of capacity, coverage and relentless Un-carrier spirit to build the country's largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. Now, T-Mobile's Extended Range 5G covers 300 million people months ahead of schedule — nearly everyone in the country — and Ultra Capacity 5G covers 150 million! To celebrate, T-Mobile has bottled the Un-carrier spirit as an actual spirit: Ultra Capacity 5Gin. And because #5GforAll, there's even a non-alcoholic Extended Range 5Ginger Beer. Starting tomorrow June 24 at 12 pm PT, visit t-mobile5gin.com to order your very own bottle of 5Gin or six pack of 5Ginger Beer. Limited quantities are available, and just like T-Mobile's 5G network, they're gonna go fast. Salut!