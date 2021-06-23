Dental student shares heartfelt white coat ceremony with her parents

For years, Natasha Rockwell, CST ’19, pictured what it would be like the day she donned her first white coat in dental school—a moment that celebrates the academic milestone, change in roles and promise to uphold the profession. Finishing her second year at Kornberg School of Dentistry in April 2021, the day she had looked forward to her whole life was finally here—except it wasn’t what she envisioned. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, her in-person white coat ceremony was canceled. However, what replaced that ceremony was something more special than she ever could have imagined. She was given her white coat by her parents—both of whom are Temple-connected dentists.