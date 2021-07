If you've had any misconceptions about just how wide open the job market is right now in our area, this should serve as a pretty good indicator. After news last week that local McDonald's were raising starting pay at a number of Shreveport and Bossier City locations to $10 per hour, we now find out that even Bass Pro Shops at the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City is upping the ante and is temporarily offering a $750 sign-on bonus for new employees.