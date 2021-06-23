Five youth taken to hospital following early morning crash
Two juveniles age 16-17 were flown to a metro-area hospital following a crash Wednesday morning west of Hutchinson. At 6:23 a.m., the McLeod County Sheriff's Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover near the intersection of 180th Street and Walden Avenue. The 1999 Ford F250 pickup was driven by a 16-year-old girl. There were four juvenile passengers ranging from ages 16-17, according to a report from the sheriff's office.www.crowrivermedia.com