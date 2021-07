On day two of Wimbledon, tennis star Serena Williams was forced to withdraw from the competition after suffering an on-court injury during her first set. This marks the first time ever that Williams has lost in the first round of Wimbledon and only the second time she’s had to retire from a match in any major tournament during her career. Her withdrawal comes just days after her announcement that she wouldn’t be competing in the Tokyo Olympics, a decision for which she declined to provide further details.