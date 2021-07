Wherever you are in Montana, get ready for some high temperature this week - with Tuesday being one of the hottest days. If you live in southwest Montana, you can brace yourselves for temperatures in the high nineties. But if you live other areas, including the Kootenai region, Clearwater Mountains and Lower Clark Fork Region, temperatures could get as high as 110 degrees. That's bad enough, especially if you are without air conditioning or have to work outside, so stay hydrated and take as many breaks as possible.