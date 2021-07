Day one of the Canadian Olympic trials is underway and for many athletes, this is one of their final opportunities to either run under the Olympic standard or improve their place in the world rankings enough to give themselves a shot at making the Canadian Olympic team; podium finishers at the national championship will certainly receive a boost to their ranking, though with so many competitions happening pre-Olympics, the world rankings are constantly being updated. The first day of competition featured a blustery wind that played havoc with several athletes’ hopes for fast times.