Sprawling 2,778-acre Hill Country ranch lands on market for $43 million
A 2,778-acre Hill Country gem, featuring two lakes, a creek, a barn, and plentiful wildlife, recently went on the market for $43 million. Geronimo Springs Ranch, along State Highway 16 and 15 miles north of San Antonio's Loop 1604, sits at the confluence of Bandera, Bexar, and Medina counties. The property, near Helotes, once was part of Charles Armand Schreiner Jr.’s ranching empire. He purchased the ranches in the 1930s. Kitty West Nelson Ferguson, Schreiner’s granddaughter, subsequently inherited the property. The seller is an unidentified “internationally prominent surgeon.”austin.culturemap.com