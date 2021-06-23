Cancel
San Antonio, TX

Sprawling 2,778-acre Hill Country ranch lands on market for $43 million

By John Egan
CultureMap Austin
CultureMap Austin
 9 days ago
A 2,778-acre Hill Country gem, featuring two lakes, a creek, a barn, and plentiful wildlife, recently went on the market for $43 million. Geronimo Springs Ranch, along State Highway 16 and 15 miles north of San Antonio's Loop 1604, sits at the confluence of Bandera, Bexar, and Medina counties. The property, near Helotes, once was part of Charles Armand Schreiner Jr.'s ranching empire. He purchased the ranches in the 1930s. Kitty West Nelson Ferguson, Schreiner's granddaughter, subsequently inherited the property. The seller is an unidentified "internationally prominent surgeon."

CultureMap Austin

CultureMap Austin

CultureMap Austin is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

Austin, TXPosted by
CultureMap Austin

Austin's Pease Park unveils new Kingsbury Commons following $15 million renovation

A year and change after it closed to begin a $15 million renovation, Pease Park's Kingsbury Commons has reopened to the public, starting July 2. Pease Park Conservancy and the Austin Parks and Recreation Department have given the southernmost seven acres of Pease Park a major upgrade as the first phase of the Vision Plan, "a blueprint that identifies strategies for the park's recreational uses, cultural inventory, and natural resources restoration."
Austin, TXPosted by
CultureMap Austin

Iconic Austin restaurant closes longtime location, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Iconic Southwestern restaurant says adios to longtime Austin location. Citing "insurmountable obstacles," Z'Tejas Southwestern Grill is set to close its Arboretum location next week. But a new Northwest Austin outpost is in the works.
Texas StatePosted by
CultureMap Austin

5 adults-only getaways around Texas for a blissful post-COVID 'vacci-cation'

If 2020 was the summer of staycations, 2021 is the summer of "vacci-cations." You're now Pfizered-up, Moderna-pumped, and J&J-prepped for some R&R away. Leave your corona troubles behind, grab a travel buddy, and hit the road for a grown-up getaway. These five adults-only destinations — ranging from romantic treehouses to chic resorts — are easy escapes from Austin for nature-inspired tranquility, spa pampering, culture seeking, or outdoor adventure.
San Antonio, TXPosted by
CultureMap Austin

Mesmerizing 10-acre sunflower field attraction blossoms in San Antonio

A buzzy interactive experience is cropping up in nearby San Antonio this summer as local festival grounds bloom to life with acres upon acres of sunflowers. Through Sunday, July 18, Traders Village, located at 9333 Southwest Loop 410, will welcome visitors for the first time to its 10-acre Sunflower Field, complete with an abundance of various types of sunflowers, walking paths that saunter through the meadows, and even a winding sunflower maze for bloom buddies to romp through.
Austin, TXPosted by
CultureMap Austin

Austin's tallest office tower opens door to new owner for $580 million

In a $580 million deal, a Southern California company is buying Austin's tallest office tower. Newport Beach, California-based Kilroy Realty Corp. said June 16 that it's scooping up the 36-story Indeed Tower, which was completed last month, for about $800 per square foot. The 730,000-square-foot high-rise sits at West Sixth and Colorado streets on land leased from the University of Texas System. A 35,000-square-foot former post office on the site is available for office or retail space.
Horseshoe Bay, TXPosted by
CultureMap Austin

Luxury condos gallop into popular Hill Country resort with prices up to $1.3 million

Horseshoe Bay, one of the Hill Country's most popular resorts, is adding some high-end housing at the more than 7,000-acre destination. The resort, situated along Lake LBJ in the town of Horseshoe Bay, said June 17 that it's building 60 luxury condos between the marina and yacht club. Prices of the condos run from the $800s to more than $1.3 million. Sizes range from 1,570 to 2,324 square feet.