Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Heineken pours manageable froth on India tipple

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2rvz_0ad9pkx700
A waiter carries a beer mug at a pub in Mumbai, India, October 20, 2018. Picture taken October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui - RC190807A020

MUMBAI, June 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Heineken (HEIN.AS) is downing a long overdue pint in India by taking majority control of United Breweries (UBBW.NS). With the target’s stock near all-times highs, topping up its stake to 61.5% from 46.5% was not cheap; the additional shares are worth almost $800 million. But the froth is worth it.

The drinks giant is effectively buying shares seized by lenders from disgraced tycoon and one-time quasi-partner Vijay Mallya, who is fighting India’s attempt to extradite him from the United Kingdom.

As a result, regulators exempted Heineken from making a mandatory offer for the rest. It’s recognition that the Dutch brewer already calls the shots, but also of official interest in helping state-controlled banks clean up their books.

The waiver takes edge off. Before the pandemic diluted sales, United Breweries generated half the net profit margin of its foreign parent. As conditions improve, India’s beer market will grow faster than the global average. That’s worth raising a glass. (By Una Galani)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Truck-sharing IPO gets high on fumes

GameStop is a SPAC now

Vivendi turns activists into shrinking violets

Amazon’s venture capital rebate

Spain float delay adds to Europe IPO muddle

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vijay Mallya
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heineken#Ipo#Froth#Food Drink#United Breweries#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
Country
India
News Break
Amazon
Place
Mumbai
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Sportskdal610.com

Olympics-Sponsorship pours in for India after dropping Chinese kit partner

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s cricket board (BCCI) has offered $1.35 million in financial support to the country’s National Olympic Committee, which dropped Chinese sportswear maker Li Ning as its official kit partner citing public sentiment ahead of the Tokyo Games. Chinese companies have faced a backlash in India since...
CurrenciesBirmingham Star

Even gold-loving India is pouring billions into crypto

In India, where households own more than 25 000 tons of gold, investments in crypto have increased to R570 billion in the past year. More than 15 million Indians are now buying and selling digital coins - compared to 23 million in the US and 2.3 million in the UK.
Businessdrinks-insight-network.com

Heineken increases stake in India’s United Breweries

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know. Dutch brewing company Heineken International (HIBV) has further increased its stake in India’s United Breweries (UBL) with the acquisition of an additional 39,644,346 ordinary shares. With this acquisition, Heineken increased its share...
Drinksmanofmany.com

Heineken’s New Robot Esky Brings You Beers on Demand

Through the magic of AI technology, Heineken has created a beer esky that follows you around on wheels. If this is what they mean by “the robots are taking over”, then we’re in full support! This little green machine will stroll by your side like a loyal hound and ensure there’s a can of cold beer in reach with every step you take.
Food & Drinksmashed.com

Heineken And MorningStar Farms Are Teaming Up To Prevent FOMO This July 4

The Fourth of July is coming up, a holiday that's often celebrated by cracking open a cold beer and putting some meat on the grill. However, not everyone is fortunate enough to have that day off, so some hard working people will still have to head into work while everyone else is chilling and grilling. But luckily, people who have to clock in on the Fourth will no longer have to feel left out of the celebrations, thanks to a new partnership by Heineken and MorningStar Farms.
Motorsportssportspromedia.com

Heineken to title sponsor Formula E’s London ePrix

Electric single seater series Formula E has announced Heineken as its title partner for the upcoming London ePrix on the weekend of 24th July. The Heineken London ePrix, set to take place at UK capital’s Excel Centre, will be a combination of indoor and outdoor, a first in international motorsport.
Economyalbuquerquenews.net

Sequoia India set for big payday with IPO of Indonesia's Go

By Lee Kah WhyeSingapore, July 5 (ANI): With the world's fourth most populous country grappling with fresh outbreaks of COVID-19 forcing it into its first-ever widespread lockdown, a significant business event that will impact the lives of Indonesians especially during the COVID pandemic and well beyond, sort of flew a little under the radar.
Retailsandiegouniontribune.com

Bidding war talk surrounds UK supermarket chain Morrisons

LONDON — Shares in British supermarket chain Morrisons spiked by 11% on Monday as investors priced in the possibility of a bidding war for the company after a third U.S.-based investment company said it was mulling a bid. Private equity firm Apollo Global Management said it is “in the preliminary...
Businessatlanticcitynews.net

CCI approves Heineken's acquisition of more equity in UBL

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved acquisition of additional equity shareholding by Heineken International BV (HIBV) in United Breweries Ltd (UBL). The proposed transaction relates to HIBV's potential acquisition of additional equity stake up to a maximum of 16.4 per cent shareholding...
Retailhiconsumption.com

Heineken Built A Mobile AI-Guided Smart Cooler To Deliver You Beers

Over the last year, an increasing number of high-profile beer companies have been trying out unique and novel means of marketing through the release of unorthodox offerings, from collaborative apparel lines to custom video game consoles. However, Heineken’s take on an unconventional product just might be the most noteworthy to date, with what the Dutch brand has christened the “Beer Outdoor Transporter” — or “B.O.T.” for short.
Drinkschatsports.com

Euro officials WON'T place Heineken bottles in front of Muslim players

Euro 2020 organisers will stop placing bottles of alcohol-free Heineken in front of Muslin players after Paul Pogba removed the tournament sponsor's drink last week. The France and Manchester United star Pogba, who is a devout Muslim, took a bottle out of view as he conducted his post-match press conference following France's 1-0 win against Germany last Tuesday.
Businesssandiegouniontribune.com

Fortress-led group to buy UK’s Morrisons for $8.7 billion

Morrisons, the U.K.’s fourth-largest supermarket chain, has accepted a 6.3 billion-pound ($8.7 billion) takeover bid from a group of buyers led by Fortress Investment Group. The deal comes as investment firms look for opportunities in Britain, where the country’s departure from the European Union and the COVID-19 pandemic have weighed on share prices. Just last month, Morrisons rejected an unsolicited offer of 5.5 billion pounds from New York-based Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, saying the bid undervalued the company.
Stocksalbuquerqueexpress.com

Sensex gains 395 points amid broad based buying

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Equity frontline indices closed 0.7 per cent higher on Monday amid strong gains in metal, realty and banking stocks. Though market sentiment remained positive, there was some cautiousness observed in investor behaviour as a survey by IHS Markit showed that activity in main services sector fell dramatically in June due to limitations to curb a return of coronavirus infections.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Facility Management Services Market In India To Grow By $ 13.43 Bn In Environmental & Facilities Services Industry | Technavio

Impact of COVID-19 The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the facility management services market in India. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.
DrinksPosted by
SlashGear

Heineken BOT is an autonomous beer cooler that follows you around

If it’s summer where you live, you’re likely spending many hours outdoors. A cold beer is a refreshing companion on a hot summer day, but there’s a downside: having to lug around a heavy cooler full of cans. Here to solve that first-world problem is B.O.T, an autonomous cooler from beer company Heineken that can follow you around just about anywhere you go.
Drinksjust-drinks.com

Heineken’s Island’s Edge stout – Product Launch

Heineken has released a new draught stout in Ireland that includes tea as an ingredient. Island’s Edge joins Heineken’s other Irish stouts Murphy’s and Beamish and is set to take on Diageo’s Guinness in its home market. Tea is added to the new beer in a process that according to Heineken reduces bitterness.
Lifestyle985theriver.com

Sydney Airport receives $16.74 billion buyout bid from consortium

(Reuters) – Australia’s Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd said on Monday a consortium of investors has proposed to buyout the airport operator for A$22.26 billion ($16.74 billion). The A$8.25 per share proposal represents a 42% premium to Sydney Airport’s closing price on Friday. However, it is at discount to where...