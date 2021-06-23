Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

The Truth About How Royal Pets Are Treated

By Brianna Thomas
Posted by 
The List
The List
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Royals are known for their lavish homes, clothes, trips, and lives, and their pets get to reap these benefits. From what they eat and wear to how they get from one place to another, read on to see how these furry friends of the royal family are treated. The royal...

www.thelist.com
Community Policy
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Edward Vii
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Vanity Fair#British Royal Family#Uk#Fox#English#Town Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
News Break
Pets
Related
U.K.Vanity Fair

Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne Sample the Local Honey in Glasgow

Queen Elizabeth and her daughter Princess Anne indulged in some local Scottish honey before meeting with companies that are pioneering the future of space technology. On Wednesday, the royals kicked off the next leg of their annual Royal Week tour of Scotland by paying a visit to a community space run by the Children’s Wood charity in Glasgow. There, they were both gifted jars of local honey, a hobby which also happens to be one of her daughter-in-law Kate Middleton’s passion projects. The Duchess of Cambridge gave honey from her own beehives to children just last week during a hands-on learning session at the Natural History Museum in London. The Queen and her daughter also met with some of the kids who frequent the park and, at one point, the monarch even joined them around a fire pit. She politely declined, however, when offered a marshmallow to roast, replying, “No, that’s very kind of you,” per a report.
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

20 Adorable Pictures of the Royals and Their Pets

Queen Elizabeth II has long been known for her love of pet dogs, and the head of the British Royal Family is believed to have had more than 30 corgis during her reign. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams believes this canine crush has been shared by many other royals throughout the years.
CelebritiesPeople

Who Are the Children Featured in the New Princess Diana Statue at Kensington Palace?

Princess Diana has been honored with a statue at Kensington Palace — and her special bond with children is on full display. The royal's sons Prince Harry and Prince William reunited on Thursday, which would have been Diana's 60th birthday, for the statue unveiling. Together, the brothers pulled a green cloth off to reveal the sculpture of Princess Diana with her arms around a boy and a girl, with a third child in the background.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

The Queen's different reactions to royal proposals revealed

Getting engaged is an exciting time and usually your friends and family are rooting for you, but for the royals, the process is even more important. The Queen has the final say on sanctioning royal engagements, which means that Prince Harry, Prince William, Princess Beatrice and co had to ask their grandmother's permission before making things official. No pressure!
U.K.ohmymag.co.uk

The Sussexes could be kept away from Buckingham Palace

The Mail on Sunday revealed on 27 June that while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee, which is due to be held in 2022, they may well have to find another place to sit as the Buckingham Palace balcony may be off limit to them.
WorldVanity Fair

Princess Beatrice Carries What May or May Not Be a Symbolic Pink Rabbit

Members of the royal family are traditionally tight-lipped when it comes to making public announcements about anything going on in their private lives. But just a month and a half after announcing she’s expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, some royal watchers think Princess Beatrice may have accidentally revealed the sex of her baby to the press thanks to the telling color scheme of her accessories.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

Princess Diana: Learn about the life and legacy of the people’s princess with these books

The life, legacy and tragic death of Lady Diana has been documented time and again. Known for her vivaciousness when it came to interacting with the public, she often demonstrated her values by focusing on people over prestige. But she also used her status to be a true trailblazer by raising awareness of issues close to her heart, from domestic violence and mental health to working to change attitudes toward Aids. All this meant that Diana quickly became known as “the people’s princess”. A statue of the late Princess of Wales will be installed at Kensington Palace on 1 July...
WorldPosted by
People

What Is the Significance of the Poem Inscribed on Princess Diana's New Statue?

Princess Diana's newly unveiled statue at Kensington Palace is accompanied by a poem that has been previously connected to the late royal. Beneath the statue of Diana with three children, which was debuted on Thursday by her sons Prince Harry and Prince William, a paving stone is engraved with an extract from the poem "The Measure of A Man."
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Duchess Kate and Queen Elizabeth II’s Bond Through the Years: From Royal Engagements to Afternoon Teas

The perfect pair! Before Duchess Kate takes over as future queen consort, she has Queen Elizabeth II to look up to for inspiration. Kate officially joined the British royal family in April 2011 when she married Prince William, but her introduction to the queen came three years prior at William’s cousin Peter Phillips’ wedding to now-ex-wife Autumn Kelly. At the time, the monarch was “very friendly” toward the now-duchess.
EntertainmentVanity Fair

The Queen Has a Laugh at the Royal Windsor Horse Show

This week saw Queen Elizabeth return to her usual busy schedule, after a low-key and difficult year of self-isolation. Though she spent seven days in Scotland, tasting Irn Bru with Prince William and tasting honey with Princess Anne, she took a flight home to Windsor so she could attend one of her favorite events of the year, the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
WorldVogue

10 Rare Photographs Of Princess Diana With Prince William And Prince Harry

Princess Diana. The People’s Princess. The Queen of Hearts. Before she was all this and more to many across the world, she was mother to Prince William and Prince Harry. Born into an aristocratic family, Lady Diana Spencer was perfectly placed to marry the Prince of Wales, which she did in 1981. By the time she fell pregnant with their first child, the media spotlight on Princess Diana was already tremendous, following her every move both on and off royal duty. As her due date edged closer, she asked to be induced in order to escape the public eye, a tale she later told to royal biographer Andrew Morton: “I couldn’t handle the press pressure any longer: it was becoming unbearable,” Princess Diana reflected. “It was as if everybody was monitoring every day for me.”