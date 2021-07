Major Jason E. George VFW 12114 will once again sponsor Christina’s Seventh Annual Fundraiser for Pancreatic Cancer Research for the year 2021. Over the last six years, the generosity of the people and businesses of Tehachapi, the surrounding communities, and across our great country have raised and donated $118,135 to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan). It is impossible to find the words to express our gratitude for all that you have done to help find a cure for this horrible disease. We are deeply touched and thank you all.