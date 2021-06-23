Boise State football: Time is now for JL Skinner

This might just be water cooler talk for hardcore Mountain West fans, but Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic has unveiled his list of college football’s top 35 breakout player picks for 2021 after quizzing coaches. There’s a trio from the Mountain West, and Boise State will face all three. No. 12 on the docket is running back Greg Bell of San Diego State. The Aztecs signed Bell out of high school, then he went to a junior college, then he signed with Nebraska. Back at SDSU he’s being billed as a combination of Donnel Pumphrey and Rashaad Penny—a potential 1,500-yard rusher. Also on Feldman’s list from the Mountain West is Byron Vaughns, a Utah State defensive end who had “three underwhelming seasons at Texas,” and No. 28 Jalen Cropper, the Fresno State wide receiver who has yet to reach his massive potential.