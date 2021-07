Amex Platinum Has Massive Changes, Resorts World Grand Opening Review & East Coast Trip Report. In this episode of the Miles to Memories podcast we discussing the increased Amex Platinum fee and all of the new “benefits” or should we say coupons. Shawn and Mark talk about their thoughts of the Resorts World opening and Shawn talks about his recent trip to the East Coast. We also talk about things you shouldn’t do in China and a great option for return to the US testing.