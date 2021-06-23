Bungie tells ‘Destiny 2’ dataminers to stop spoiling content

In June of last year, the Destiny community raised over $800,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during Bungie’s block in the Gaming Community Expo (GCX). Bungie had announced that if they reached their goal of $777,777,777 worth of donations, that they would look into offering an official Destiny Toaster. Since the Destiny community raised well over that goal, the Destiny toaster is here, and it is absolutely real. Unfortunately, like everything else that Bungie does, the Destiny Toaster has sparked worlds of controversy in the Destiny community, because of course it did. So, what exactly do you need to know about the Destiny Toaster? Why is it such a big deal in the Destiny community? Well, you might want to turn the AC up, or open a window, because it’s about to get pretty….toasty.