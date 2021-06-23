Cancel
Bungie tells ‘Destiny 2’ dataminers to stop spoiling content

By Ryan Leston
NME
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBungie has warned Destiny 2 players not to buy the elusive new Spicy Ramen Coupon emblem as it’s going to be given away for free – and warns dataminers to stop spoiling the fun. Over the weekend, Destiny 2 dataminers found the ‘Classy Order’ emblem – a new, unreleased cosmetic...

www.nme.com
The co-creator of Friday the 13th: The Game has revealed content plans the studio was "forced to stop" working on. Wes Keltner, co-creator of Friday the 13th: The Game and CEO of Gun Media has taken to Twitter with a thread revealing a number of content plans that were scrapped. He opened the thread with the phrase "Enough Time Has Passed," a reference to the end of the game's dedicated servers in 2020 and its last update. This was the result of the loss of a legal battle between Horror Inc and the license holder and film director, Victor Miller. The legal battle didn't directly involve the studio, but focused on the entire license of the Friday the 13th IP.