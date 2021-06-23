On the Move: Prosek Partners Snags FGH's Walters
Prosek Partners hires Phil Walters as a managing director in London. Walters comes to Prosek from Finsbury Glover Hering, where he was a managing director, advising a range of domestic and international clients on capital markets communications including M&A, shareholder activism, capital raising, crisis and issues management, corporate communications, reputation recovery and investor relations. Walters will be tasked with helping Prosek build out its London office. "Our private equity and special situations growth has been explosive, and Phil will greatly strengthen our capabilities in these areas. He also has the entrepreneurial spirit we love at Prosek,” said Prosek founder and managing partner Jennifer Prosek.www.odwyerpr.com